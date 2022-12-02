When you step onto the sands of Al Mazrah in Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ mode, there are so many different places to explore and missions to accomplish while hunting for loot in the world. Whether you’re spending a ton of cash, taking down high-value targets, or extracting with specific gear, there will always be new targets to hit when you jump into the battle.

No Rushing is a special mission for the Legion faction that requires you to take down a plethora of enemies with a specific build of the formidable Sakin MG38. The objectives are relatively clear, but there are some things that you must prepare for before you try to complete this mission in your adventures.

Here is how to complete No Rushing in DMZ.

No Rushing mission, explained

Before being able to embark on this mission, players must first unlock the Sakin MG38 light machine gun and reach level 17 with the weapon so that they’ll get access to the necessary attachments.

The Soshki bipod and 150-round box magazine are prerequisites and must be equipped when completing the mission. A munitions box and thermite grenades will also help immensely with the mission since you’ll be running through a ton of ammo throughout the course of a single game.

Now, players will want to head down to the Airport near the bottom of the map, which is where this mission will take place. Take a high vantage point that overlooks the area surrounding the exfil because a majority of your vehicle kills will happen in this general vicinity.

The goal for the No Rushing mission has players kill 10 enemies and shoot down three reinforcement helicopters at Al Malik Terminal with a Sakin MG38 with the aforementioned attachments. As a result, users can throw a thermite grenade at the helicopter to deal even more damage over time before locking down and raining fire on the chopper to blow it up.

You must shoot the vehicle until it explodes or it will not count toward the count of three helicopters. The smaller transport choppers that travel with soldiers riding on the sides don’t count. Instead, you must target the large transport helicopters since those are the only targets that count toward the mission.