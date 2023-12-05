How to complete Guardian Angel fast in MW3 Zombies

There’s a heap of missions to work through in Modern Warfare 3‘s Zombies mode and the Guardian Angel mission could slow down your progress in completing missions.

The Guardian Angel mission requires you to heal teammates using the Healing Aura Field Upgrade, which means solo players will have to change their approach and enter games with friends or by partnering with random players online.

Thankfully, it’s not too difficult of a mission to complete and you should be able to tick off the requirements for the Guardian Angel mission fairly quickly by following our tips.

How to complete the Guardian Angel mission in MW3 Zombies

Make sure you equip the right Field Upgrade. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the Guardian Angel mission in MW3 Zombies, you will need to heal teammates using the Healing Aura Field Upgrade.

The Guardian Angel mission is part of Act Two and is a Tier Two mission, so you’ll need to complete the first Tier of missions to unlock it. While it is the fifth mission in Tier Two, you can select the Guardian Angel mission to complete first, if you want.

The exact requirements for the Guardian Angel mission in MW3 Zombies are:

Heal operators 20 times with the Healing Aura Field Upgrade

Once you’ve completed the mission, you’ll receive an Epic Aether Tool and 2000XP as a reward.

Tips to complete the Guardian Angel mission fast in MW3 Zombies

The Guardian Angel mission in MW3 can be quickly completed with some preparation, though the most difficult part will be charging up your Field Upgrade. At the start of the match, you’ll need to complete contracts and kill zombies to charge your Field Upgrade.

Once you’ve charged your Field Upgrade, continue to tackle contracts and prioritize ones where teammates are likely to sustain damage. Escort Contracts and Bounty Contracts are both great for this.

Keep an eye on the bottom-left of the screen to see how much health your teammates have lost and make sure to activate the Field Upgrade whenever you can to provide a boost and edge further towards completion.

It’s also worth remembering that the Healing Aura Field Upgrade can immediately revive any downed allies from a distance, which provides another quick way of ticking off progress to your mission.

Once you’ve healed 20 operators, the mission will complete immediately and you don’t need to Extract—meaning you can dive straight into the next mission on your list.