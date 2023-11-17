How to complete Frost Bite in MW3 Zombies

Modern Warfare 3 players have plenty of missions to work through in Zombies and the Frost Bite mission can cause some queries—particularly if you’re yet to use a specific Field Upgrade.

During the Frost Bite mission, you will have to face off against the Zombie horde and several special Zombies, specifically Mimics, to complete the challenge and must achieve particular objectives along the way.

While previous missions in MW3 Zombies have focused on other Field Upgrades like the Energy Mine and Healing Aura, this mission will require you to use the Frost Blast Field Upgrade.

You can see the mission requirements and tips for completing it below.

Frost Bite mission requirements in MW3 Zombies

Stay frosty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Frost Bite mission is part of Act Two and is a Tier Five mission, so you’ll have to complete all four previous Tiers to unlock it. While it is the second mission in Tier Five, you can select the Frost Bite mission to complete first, if you wish.

You can see all the requirements below:

Freeze 50 Zombies with the Frost Blast Field Upgrade

Freeze five Mimics with the Frost Blast Field Upgrade

Once you’ve completed the mission, you’ll receive a double XP token and 2,500 XP as a reward.

Tips to complete Frost Bite mission in MW3 Zombies

Freezing Zombies with the Frost Blast Field Upgrade is a relatively easy task, though the difficult part will be charging up your Field Upgrade. To make the most of this, complete Escort Contracts for a large horde of Zombies that can be frozen and a higher charge of seeing the Full Power Boost drop after a Zombie is killed.

Alternatively, you can freeze a large horde of Zombies after you call for an Extraction, although be careful as this can cause lag issues in the game—particularly if other players are doing similar or using Extractions to boost their guns.

It’s also important to note that freezing Zombies must be done with the Frost Blast Field Upgrade and any enemies frozen using Cyro Ammo will not count toward the objective.

Freezing Mimics is more challenging as they are rarer to spawn, though there are a few methods you can use. First, complete Bounty Contracts as there is a chance the target will be a Mimic and these will have higher health than standard Mimics you can encounter.

Infested Strongholds also have a decent chance of spawning Mimics, particularly in Tier Two or higher areas, but you should make sure you have a Gas Mask before venturing in and it’s best to lure the Mimic out of the environment for an easier kill.