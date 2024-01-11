How to complete the ‘Destroy 5 vehicles with a recommended weapon’ challenge in MW3 Zombies

There are plenty of challenges to complete in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, but some can get stuck in your logs for being too difficult or bugged. The destroy five vehicles with a recommended weapon challenge has been more frustrating than others lately as it doesn’t seem to register progress.

When I was first trying to complete the challenge, I thought I was just using the wrong weapon, even though I specifically picked one that was labeled as recommended. After realizing that the challenge wasn’t progressing, I moved on to other recommended weapons and had the same results.

How to “Destroy 5 vehicles with a recommended weapon” in MW3 Zombies

That task sure looks like it’s bugged, chief. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll need to use one of the recommended weapons to blow up vehicles to complete the destroy five vehicles with a recommended weapon challenge in MW3 Zombies. A recommended weapon in MW3 is one that has a red or orange flame symbol next to the gun’s picture in the create-a-class menu. Early after launch, all of the new guns in MW3 are considered “recommended weapons.”

This is what a recommended weapon will look like. Screenshot by Dot Esports

But it’s impossible to complete this challenge at time of writing since it’s bugged. Players who have also been trying to complete this quest shared their experiences on Reddit, saying the weekly challenge wasn’t unlocking.

Unless Sledgehammer Games rolls out a fix, you’ll need to skip this weekly challenge for now.

Is the “Destroy 5 vehicles with a recommended weapon” challenge in MW3 Zombies bugged?

Yes, the destroy five vehicles with a recommended weapon challenge in Call of Duty MW3 Zombies is currently bugged. The first instances of players noticing that the destroy five vehicles challenge was bugged date back to Dec. 26, 2023.

Most MW3 fans tried completing this challenge with all the available weapons it lists but with no luck. The challenge remains bugged on Jan. 11, 2024, and we don’t know if a fix is on the way. It’s been in the game longer than most bugs I’ve encountered in the past, so you should revisit it the next time your MW3 installs an update.