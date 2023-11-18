How to complete Blasted in MW3 Zombies

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is full of fun and interesting missions, but some players are having issues completing the Blasted mission.

In this mission, you’ll face a zombie horde and have to use the Shatter Blast Ammo Mod to break their armor—but this can be difficult, as it triggers randomly, and there’s a risk you’ll kill your target before it activates. With the right approach, however, you can complete the mission fairly easily, especially if you refer to this guide.

Blasted mission requirements in MW3 Zombies

The Blasted mission in MW3 Zombies is part of act one and is a tier five mission, so you’ll need to complete the four previous tiers in order to access it. Although it’s the second mission in tier five, you can choose to do the Blasted mission first, if you wish.

The requirements to complete the Blasted mission are:

Destroy armor on 25 zombies using Shatter Blast Ammo Mod

Acquire Cyphered Tablet

When you complete the mission, you’ll receive a Napalm Burst Ammo Mod and 1500 XP as your reward.

Tips for completing the Blasted mission in MW3 Zombies

It’s Shatter Blast time. Image via Activision

The most challenging part of the Blasted mission in MW3 Zombies is acquiring a Shatter Blast Ammo Mod, but if you don’t have any in your Acquisition stash, there are a few things you can farm to get one to drop.

Aether Nests and Infested Strongholds are a great place to pick up Ammo Mods, but you should ensure you have an adequate gas mask before initiating the challenge. If you’re struggling to spot the Cysts you need to destroy, use the Death Perception Perk.

The best place to find zombies with armor is in the Medium Threat area, so you should do some prep work if you want to survive the zone. At the very least, you’ll need a two-plate Armor Vest and a level one Pack-A-Punch gun—though you may want to upgrade that to level two.

With a level two Pack-A-Punch gun, it’s easy to defeat zombies in the area and you don’t need to do anything specific for the Shatter Blast Ammo Mod. Periodically, the mod will activate and a Shatter Blast will be shot at an enemy.

That said, you don’t want to defeat the zombies too quickly, as this will reduce the chances of your Ammo Mod breaking the armor, so I found that sticking with a level one Pack-A-Punch gun was the most effective way of maximizing the chance your kill contributes to your mission progress.

Once you have destroyed the armor on 25 zombies using the Shatter Blast Ammo Mod, a Cyphered Tablet will drop on the ground that the game will automatically ping for you. Simply pick this up to complete the challenge.