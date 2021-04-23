How to complete all Hunt for Adler intel challenges in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

A lot went down in Verdansk over the last 24 hours. As players headed toward the third Warzone season, the Zombie threat on the map became too large to deal with. A nuke used to cleanse Verdansk, and the modern-day Verdansk was replaced with a 1984 version.

Not only did players get to experience a new version of Verdansk, but there is also a limited-time event that will make the release of the third season a blast to play through. There are a total of six challenges in the Hunt for Adler event and you’ll be able to complete three of them in Warzone matches.

The rest will require you to dip your toes in Black Ops Cold War’s Multiplayer mode. The good news is that you’ll only need to finish three of them to unlock the legendary Adler skin, meaning you may not need to step out of your comfort zone to complete all the challenges.

The Warzone part of the quest will send you all over the map looking for pieces of “Adler Intel.” These Adler contracts are also in-game challenges and you’ll need to complete the scavenger missions to finish the tasks.

Where are the Adler intel locations in Call of Duty: Warzone season 3?

The Farmlands contract

Screengrab by Gamepur via Activision

The first Adler intel is located in the Farmlands. Though the hint on the event page gives away the whereabouts of the intel, it can be challenging to pinpoint the exact location. Make your way to the upper side of Farmland’s center. The intel is hidden inside a house that’s located toward the north of the main entrance road of the landmark. The building is rather large compared to other ones in the neighborhood and it resembles a church.

Once you locate the house, look for a small room with two rectangular windows at the top it's ceiling on the second floor. There’ll also be a bookcase inside, which you can use to ensure that you’re in the right place.

If you can’t seem to spot the Farmlands contract on the map, you may be affected by an on-going bug, which will likely be addressed within the next few days. In matches where the Farmlands contract isn't available, you can move onto the other ones and try your luck in your next match until the issue is fixed.

The Summit contract

Screengrab by Gamepur via Activision

The contract in Summit will guide you to a partially-built, large building. It’s just southeast of the Summit writing on the map and you’ll want to look for a writing that reads “R306” on the outside of the building. You’ll find a large satellite dish underneath and the contract will also be there.

The Factory contract

Screengrab by Gamepur via Activision

The Factory contract will lead you to a rather populated area of the map. Being close to the Superstore, you may want to keep your eyes peeled while picking up these ones since you’ll also have some ground to cover. You’ll want to keep moving east after passing the Factory writing on the map and you should find yourself in a room where engineers from the 1980s are looking to build planes.

If you’re also looking to complete the Black Ops Cold War missions, fear not since they’re relatively easier to complete.

In Black Ops Cold War, play and complete seven games on Yamantau.

In Black Ops Cold War, kill 25 enemies that were revealed to you using the Spy Plane, H.A.R.P, or the Field Mic.

In Black Ops Cold War, kill 25 enemies using a killstreak while you have the Assassin perk.

Mix and matching the challenges isn’t possible and you’ll need to complete three of them for either Warzone or Black Ops Cold War to unlock the legendary Adler skin.