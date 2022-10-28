Every gamer once in their life logs back into a previously played game or a past service and is instantly filled with regret about the in-game name their previous self used. It happens to everyone, and most services let you change it.

With Modern Warfare 2’s release, the servers are now full of players diving and peeking around corners, attacking and defending spots, and carving out a spot on the server’s scoreboard. If you want to be on top of the scoreboard, you want to have a name that sticks with your opponents and one that your teammates will always remember.

Here’s how to change your name before you go chasing MW2 fame.

How to change your name in Modern Warfare 2

To change your name in Modern Warfare 2, you will need to change your Activision ID/display name. To play MW2, you’ll need to log in to an Activision account for multiplayer. You can change your name either in-game or via the Activision website.

To change your name in-game, open the launcher menu by pressing F1 or the Start button on your controller. Go to account and select Activision account, then select “Change Display Name.”

Image via Activision

You should have at least one rename token, but you might have others from other Activision Blizzard games connected to your account that offered rename tokens. You can also earn an additional rename token every six months. Change your name, confirm it, then restart.

You can also change your Activision ID/display name on the Activision website. Go to your CoD profile page, go to Basic Info, then select Edit next to Activision ID. You will need to verify your account via a code sent to your email. Once that’s done, change your display name by using a rename token.