How to access and play the MW3 beta on PC

The second weekend of the Modern Warfare 3 open beta is almost here, which means players on Xbox and PC are able to join in on the fun that PlayStation users experienced all by themselves the weekend prior.

The second weekend won’t just feature crossplay, either. Another map and game mode are set to be added for the second weekend that players during the first weekend didn’t have access to, including the new three-vs-three-vs-three Cutthroat mode and the Highrise map. Players will also have a new section of beta rewards to unlock that will carry over to the MW3 full release.

Are you looking to play the MW3 beta on PC but are confused about how to get access? We’ve got you covered whether you’re playing on Steam or Battle.net.

How to access and play the MW3 beta on Steam

If you have pre-ordered Modern Warfare 3 through Steam, there’s no code you need to redeem or anything. When the crossplay weekend beta becomes available for pre-download, there will be an update for Call of Duty HQ, which is just what Call of Duty on Steam is called now. Complete the update on Steam and the MW3 beta will be available for you to play when it goes live.

If you have not pre-ordered Modern Warfare 3 but you have an MW3 beta code, then there are a couple of extra steps. This is not the code you redeem on Steam. Take that beta code to the Call of Duty code redemption page. Log in first, then enter the code, select Steam, and then your location. By the time you’re reading this, when you enter the code, you will be given a Steam code that you can redeem in your Steam library.

Click Add Game, then Activate a Product on Steam, and then enter the Steam code you were given. Then, you will have the option to update Call of Duty on Steam, which will pre-load the MW3 beta.

How to access and play the MW3 beta on Battle.net

For players who have pre-ordered the MW3 beta on the Battle.net platform, go to the Call of Duty listing in your library. Under the list of options on your left, click “MW3 Beta Available” underneath “Manage Content” and make sure the MW3 open beta is selected, then click Confirm, then Start Update.

For players who have an MW3 beta code, go to the Call of Duty code redemption page. Log in first, then enter the code, select Battle.net, and then your location. You’ll be given a code that can be redeemed on Battle.net, or you’ll be automatically registered for the open beta if your CoD account is connected to Battle.net.

