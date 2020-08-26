The next title in the Call of Duty franchise, Black Ops Cold War, was officially revealed today and it’s set to launch on Nov. 13.

The sixth version of the Black Ops series takes place in the 1980s, as you might expect, during the Cold War between the U.S. and Soviet Union. And in traditional Activision fashion, there are a plethora of packages available for fans who want to buy the game.

The upcoming game can be pre-ordered for players looking to get their copy as soon as it launches and get a preview of gameplay via early access to its open beta. Activision regularly gives pre-ordering players early access to the open beta as a way to drive sales.

Screengrab via Activision

This year’s game comes in three editions. The cheapest option, Standard Digital, costs $59.99 and will be playable on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Players who buy this edition can upgrade their game for cross-gen play with the next-gen consoles set to release during the holiday season for just $10.

Additionally, players can preemptively purchase an edition of the game that will be playable on PS5 and the Xbox Series X by spending $69.99 for the Cross-Gen Digital Edition.

Screengrab via Activision

Lastly, for those who want to splurge on themselves a little bit, the Ultimate Digital Edition of the game comes complete with a “Land, Sea, and Air Pack” of in-game cosmetics, as well as a battle pass bundle that will give players a voucher for any season of the game’s battle pass once the game launches.

Image via Activision

Each version of the game comes with a base package of weapons called the “Confrontation Weapons Pack” and players will be rewarded with Modern Warfare and Warzone cosmetics to hold them over until November.

Players who pre-order Cold War will get access to Operator Woods that comes complete with a Frank Woods skin, finishing move, and quip. Additionally, players will get the “Old Faithful” assault rifle and 10 battle pass tier skips for Modern Warfare.