How much space is needed for Warzone 2?

Warzone 2 officially launches on Nov. 16 alongside the release of season one for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and with it comes a massive download size.

Leakers for the game have revealed that Warzone 2 will take up twice as much space as its counterpart MW2 and may require some players to uninstall other games to accommodate for it. According to Warzone 2 Informer on Twitter, the game will require a little over 115 GB to download. This is much bigger than MW2, which took roughly 55 GB to download on platforms like Xbox and PC.

Warzone has traditionally been a large game to download, but this is one of the largest downloads for Warzone since it first came out in 2019. This large download size may be due to Infinity Ward adding DMZ to Warzone 2, an added survival experience like Escape from Tarkov.

Just like MW2, Infinity Ward is allowing players to preload Warzone 2 before it releases to hopefully reduce the wait time for players who have been anxiously awaiting to play it. An announcement from the Call of Duty blog released on Nov. 9 details that players will have 48 hours to preload the massive 115 GB game.

Since Warzone 2 will be free to play, players will have to go to whatever platform they want to play from to look for the preload link. This should show up on all platforms around that 48-hour mark. Check the PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and Battle.Net storefronts to see additional information about when the preload time will appear for those platforms.

Warzone 2 preload times