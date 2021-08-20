How many maps are there in Call of Duty: Vanguard?

After months of rumors and speculation, Call of Duty: Vanguard has finally been revealed.

Sledgehammer Games is returning CoD to World War II, featuring an epic campaign, Zombies mode by Treyarch, and the addictive multiplayer that everyone has come to know from the series. But as any FPS player knows, the multiplayer mode is only as good as its maps.

20 maps will be available at launch. 2️⃣0️⃣‼️



☑16 core MP Maps

☑4 Champion Hill maps



That's the most we've ever had from day 1. GG's @SHGames. pic.twitter.com/KsxqK7GYYU — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 19, 2021

Thankfully, there will be a lot of variety in this CoD. On the same day as Vanguard’s reveal, Activision announced that there will be a whopping 20 multiplayer maps in the game on launch—16 core multiplayer maps and four maps for the new mode, Champion Hill.

That’s a whole lot of different maps to play online in on day one and it’s more than twice as many as Black Ops Cold War launched with. Treyarch’s 2020 game launched with just eight maps but quickly added a lot more over the coming seasons.

You can expect more of the same from Vanguard, too. Activision will likely support the game with a ton of post-launch content, including maps, weapons, characters, and different kinds of experiences, like in Zombies mode.

Stay tuned for more news and information on when new maps will be joining Vanguard throughout the year. Vanguard is set to be released on Nov. 5.