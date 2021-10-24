How many Call of Duty Games are there?

There are only a handful of franchises out there that come out with a new game every year. Adding a new title to a video game series on a yearly basis requires a lot of dedication and a fanbase strong enough to follow the franchise wherever it goes.
Call of Duty is one of these few franchises, and the series continues to be a strong presence in the first-person shooter genre for almost two decades now. After hitting the markets in 2003 for the first time, Call of Duty gathered one of the largest gaming communities in the world around it. The series became the childhood franchise of a generation, and players who grew up with the series continue to come back to each new title every year when it releases around fall.
How many CoD games are there?
As of now, counting Call of Duty: Vanguard, there are a total of 19 Call of Duty games in the main series.
|Title
|Release year
|Developer
|Call of Duty
|2003
|Infinity Ward
|Call of Duty 2
|2005
|Infinity Ward
|Call of Duty 3
|2006
|Treyarch
|CoD 4: Modern Warfare
|2007
|Infinity Ward
|World at War
|2008
|Treyarch
|Modern Warfare 2
|2009
|Infinity Ward
|Black Ops
|2010
|Treyarch
|Modern Warfare 3
|2011
|Infinity Ward and Sledgehammer Games
|Black Ops II
|2012
|Treyarch
|Ghosts
|2013
|Infinity Ward
|Advanced Warfare
|2014
|Sledgehammer Games
|Black Ops III
|2015
|Treyarch
|Infinite Warfare
|2016
|Infinity Ward
|WWII
|2017
|Sledgehammer Games
|Black Ops 4
|2018
|Treyarch
|Modern Warfare
|2019
|Infinity Ward
|Warzone
|2020
|Infinity Ward, Raven Software
|Black Ops Cold War
|2020
|Treyarch, Raven Software
|Vanguard
|2021
|Sledgehammer Games
In addition to the titles that were a part of the main series, Call of Duty also came out with other games. There have been console exclusives like Finest Hour, The Big Red One, and The War Collection, and mobile titles like Call of Duty: Mobile and Heroes. Aside from the one-year gap between the first two Call of Duty titles, the series has never gone through a year without a new addition.
Despite its available platform, Call of Duty titles are known for drawing masses of players right after their release, all thanks to its gigantic community that has almost 20 years in the making.