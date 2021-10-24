How many Call of Duty Games are there?

There are only a handful of franchises out there that come out with a new game every year. Adding a new title to a video game series on a yearly basis requires a lot of dedication and a fanbase strong enough to follow the franchise wherever it goes.

Call of Duty is one of these few franchises, and the series continues to be a strong presence in the first-person shooter genre for almost two decades now. After hitting the markets in 2003 for the first time, Call of Duty gathered one of the largest gaming communities in the world around it. The series became the childhood franchise of a generation, and players who grew up with the series continue to come back to each new title every year when it releases around fall.

How many CoD games are there?

As of now, counting Call of Duty: Vanguard, there are a total of 19 Call of Duty games in the main series.

Title Release year Developer Call of Duty 2003 Infinity Ward Call of Duty 2 2005 Infinity Ward Call of Duty 3 2006 Treyarch CoD 4: Modern Warfare 2007 Infinity Ward World at War 2008 Treyarch Modern Warfare 2 2009 Infinity Ward Black Ops 2010 Treyarch Modern Warfare 3 2011 Infinity Ward and Sledgehammer Games Black Ops II 2012 Treyarch Ghosts 2013 Infinity Ward Advanced Warfare 2014 Sledgehammer Games Black Ops III 2015 Treyarch Infinite Warfare 2016 Infinity Ward WWII 2017 Sledgehammer Games Black Ops 4 2018 Treyarch Modern Warfare 2019 Infinity Ward Warzone 2020 Infinity Ward, Raven Software Black Ops Cold War 2020 Treyarch, Raven Software Vanguard 2021 Sledgehammer Games

In addition to the titles that were a part of the main series, Call of Duty also came out with other games. There have been console exclusives like Finest Hour, The Big Red One, and The War Collection, and mobile titles like Call of Duty: Mobile and Heroes. Aside from the one-year gap between the first two Call of Duty titles, the series has never gone through a year without a new addition.

Despite its available platform, Call of Duty titles are known for drawing masses of players right after their release, all thanks to its gigantic community that has almost 20 years in the making.