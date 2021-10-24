How many Call of Duty Games are there?

You've been called to duty since the beginning of time.

There are only a handful of franchises out there that come out with a new game every year. Adding a new title to a video game series on a yearly basis requires a lot of dedication and a fanbase strong enough to follow the franchise wherever it goes.

Call of Duty is one of these few franchises, and the series continues to be a strong presence in the first-person shooter genre for almost two decades now. After hitting the markets in 2003 for the first time, Call of Duty gathered one of the largest gaming communities in the world around it. The series became the childhood franchise of a generation, and players who grew up with the series continue to come back to each new title every year when it releases around fall.

How many CoD games are there?

As of now, counting Call of Duty: Vanguard, there are a total of 19 Call of Duty games in the main series.

TitleRelease yearDeveloper
Call of Duty2003Infinity Ward
Call of Duty 22005Infinity Ward
Call of Duty 32006Treyarch
CoD 4: Modern Warfare2007Infinity Ward
World at War2008Treyarch
Modern Warfare 22009Infinity Ward
Black Ops2010Treyarch
Modern Warfare 32011Infinity Ward and Sledgehammer Games
Black Ops II2012Treyarch
Ghosts2013Infinity Ward
Advanced Warfare2014Sledgehammer Games
Black Ops III2015Treyarch
Infinite Warfare2016Infinity Ward
WWII2017Sledgehammer Games
Black Ops 42018Treyarch
Modern Warfare2019Infinity Ward
Warzone2020Infinity Ward, Raven Software
Black Ops Cold War2020Treyarch, Raven Software
Vanguard2021Sledgehammer Games

In addition to the titles that were a part of the main series, Call of Duty also came out with other games. There have been console exclusives like Finest Hour, The Big Red One, and The War Collection, and mobile titles like Call of Duty: Mobile and Heroes. Aside from the one-year gap between the first two Call of Duty titles, the series has never gone through a year without a new addition.

Despite its available platform, Call of Duty titles are known for drawing masses of players right after their release, all thanks to its gigantic community that has almost 20 years in the making.