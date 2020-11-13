How long is the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War campaign?

By now, you’ve probably seen the trailer. Explaining the threat of the Soviet Union during the Cold War in the 1980s, the final things fans were told in the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War reveal video came from President Ronald Reagan.

“I know you won’t fail us,” he says to punctuate a video of gameplay that hypes up one of America’s most significant modern historical conflicts.

Now it’s up to you as a player to prove that you won’t let the President down in a campaign mode for the latest CoD that was officially released today.

But how long is this effort going to take you? Will you be able to save the U.S. in a day or should you cancel those weekend dinner plans you made with your parents? Well, that probably just depends on your dedication and experience when it comes to CoD.

There are a few different estimations floating around for how long the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War story campaign takes ranging from as few as five hours to as many as 10 or even 11.

Realistically, if you have an idea about what you’re doing and have played some CoD campaigns before, your playthrough will be on the shorter end of that range. But for your average gamer, it shouldn’t be surprising for the story to last seven to nine hours.

Depending on your skill, it’s not unrealistic that you could crank out the campaign in one session. But even if you’re not all that great at the game, you should be able to plow through it in two to three playing sessions of a few hours each.