How does leveling work in Black Ops 6 Zombies? Classic Prestige, explained

For some reason, Prestige mode in Call of Duty has been a bit confusing over the last few games. Thankfully for gamers, it’s more straightforward than ever in Black Ops 6, like the good old days.

Whether you play BO6 multiplayer or the triumphant return to round-based Zombies, you can Prestige in the game. There are rewards to earn, Easter eggs to hunt, quests to finish, zombies to kill, weapons to level up, and of course, good old prestige to earn among friends.

Here’s how Prestige works in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Black Ops 6 Zombies Prestige, explained

Prestige means killing a whole lot of these guys. Image via Activision

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has universal progression and classic Prestige. This means your levels, and Prestige levels, are carried across BO6 Zombies and BO6 multiplayer, and potentially even Warzone and Warzone Mobile.

Leveling up through levels one to 55 will unlock all of the available content in BO6 Zombies, such as Field Upgrades, GobbleGums, and more, but it doesn’t matter if you level up in Zombies or multiplayer because it all unlocks concurrently.

Classic Prestige means Seasonal Prestige levels are over and done with in BO6. Classic Prestige is like the CoD games of old where you rank up levels one through 55, and then you can reset your progression to level one with each successive Prestige.

“Early on in Black Ops 6’s development, a goal was set to ensure leveling and XP mattered more than ever, resulting in a deep and rewarding progression journey for players, starting at launch,” Treyarch said about Prestige in BO6. “Current and past Progression systems throughout Call of Duty’s history were studied, and within the Black Ops series, there was a particular fondness – both across the community and internally at Treyarch – for a more classic Prestige system.”

BO6 has 10 Prestige levels at launch, but it doesn’t end there. Once you finish 10th Prestige, you unlock Prestige Master, including 1,000 additional levels to rank up through. If you make it all the way to the end, there’s a “classified reward” to unlock.

But levels aren’t the only thing to grind for. BO6 Zombies has a ton of other rewards to play for, including Mastery camos, custom reticles, new calling cards, Dark Ops challenges, daily challenges, and main quest rewards.

Will you hit max level? Image via Activision

And the best part about Classic Prestige is that levels are not tied to seasons, like in the past two CoD games, Modern Warfare 3 or Modern Warfare 2. You won’t be time-gated or stopped at any Prestige level as all Prestiges and Prestige Master levels are available at launch on Oct. 25.

Black Ops 6 Zombies progression unlocks

Rank up to get the stuff you need to succeed. Image via Activision

Below you can find all of the items you can unlock for BO6 Zombies and the level that it requires.

Ammo Mods Level 0: Dead Wire Level six: Napalm Burst Level 14: Cryo Freeze Level 27: Brain Rot Level 44: Shadow Rift

Field Upgrades Level 0: Energy Mine Level nine: Frenzied Guard Level 20: Dark Flare Level 33: Healing Aura Level 47: Aether Shroud

Tacticals Level 0: Concussion Level 17: Smoke Level 18: Cymbal Monkey Level 30: Stim Shot Level 35: Decoy Level 42: Shock Charge Level 48: LT53 Kazmir

Lethals Level 0: Frag Level nine: Sticky Grenade Level 14: C4 Level 21: Thermo Grenade Level 26: Impact Grenade Level 32: Molotov Level 41: Blast Trap Level 53: Combat Axe

GobbleGums Level five: Kill Joy Level eight: Stock Option Level 11: Who’s Keeping Score? Level 15: Cache Back Level 21: Anywhere But Here Level 23: Exit Strategy Level 26: Soda Fountain Level 29: Profit Sharing Level 32: Wall to Wall Clearance Level 36: Free Fire Level 38: On the House Level 42: Nowhere But Here Level 45: Idle Eyes Level 41: Wonderbar! Level 54: Hidden Power



