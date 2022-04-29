How do you get King Kong, Godzilla, and Mechagodzilla skins in Warzone?

Call of Duty: Warzone players have welcomed the game’s third season, which came bundled with changes, including cool skins. With the patch now live, limited-time skins themed around King Kong and Godzilla have become available.

In addition to racking a ton of kills in every lobby, expanding your skin collection can also be a decent way to show off how long you’ve been playing Warzone. Limited skins only become harder to obtain after their release period, meaning owning them becomes a way of expressing your Warzone age.

King Kong, Godzilla, and Mechagodzilla skins in Warzone

Players can unlock the King Kong, Godzilla, and Mechagodzilla skins by purchasing their respective bundles. These bundles can be found on the in-game Warzone store and they include the following items.

The Godzilla Bundle

Animated Emblem – Godzilla Heat Ray

Assault Rifle Weapon blueprint – Breath of Godzilla

Calling Card – Protector of Earth

Finishing Move – Gojira Stomp

Legendary LMG blueprint – Awakened Alpha

Legendary Operator skin – Godzilla Ghillie

MVP Highlight – Big Mistake

Two Sprays

The King Kong Bundle

Animated Emblem – Kong Roar

Finishing Move – Gravity Inversion

Highlight Intro – Watch Your Back

Legendary Operator Skin – Kong

Melee weapon blueprint – Kong’s Scepter

SMG weapon blueprint – Skull Island Shaker

Sniper Rifle weapon blueprint – Temple of Kong

Spray – Primal Power

Weapon Charm – Jia’s Doll

The Mechagodzilla Bundle