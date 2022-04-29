How do you get King Kong, Godzilla, and Mechagodzilla skins in Warzone?

Call of Duty: Warzone players have welcomed the game’s third season, which came bundled with changes, including cool skins. With the patch now live, limited-time skins themed around King Kong and Godzilla have become available.
In addition to racking a ton of kills in every lobby, expanding your skin collection can also be a decent way to show off how long you’ve been playing Warzone. Limited skins only become harder to obtain after their release period, meaning owning them becomes a way of expressing your Warzone age.
King Kong, Godzilla, and Mechagodzilla skins in Warzone
Players can unlock the King Kong, Godzilla, and Mechagodzilla skins by purchasing their respective bundles. These bundles can be found on the in-game Warzone store and they include the following items.
The Godzilla Bundle
- Animated Emblem – Godzilla Heat Ray
- Assault Rifle Weapon blueprint – Breath of Godzilla
- Calling Card – Protector of Earth
- Finishing Move – Gojira Stomp
- Legendary LMG blueprint – Awakened Alpha
- Legendary Operator skin – Godzilla Ghillie
- MVP Highlight – Big Mistake
- Two Sprays
The King Kong Bundle
- Animated Emblem – Kong Roar
- Finishing Move – Gravity Inversion
- Highlight Intro – Watch Your Back
- Legendary Operator Skin – Kong
- Melee weapon blueprint – Kong’s Scepter
- SMG weapon blueprint – Skull Island Shaker
- Sniper Rifle weapon blueprint – Temple of Kong
- Spray – Primal Power
- Weapon Charm – Jia’s Doll
The Mechagodzilla Bundle
- Assault Rifle weapon blueprint – Cybernetic Destroyer
- Charm – Mechagodzilla Head
- Emblem – Evolving Together
- Highlight Intro (Vanguard exclusive) – Rival Protocol
- Legendary Operator skin – Mechagodzilla
- Melee weapon blueprint – Nanometal Tail Blade
- SMG weapon blueprint – Legendary Neural Uplink
- Two MVP Highlights – Machine Learning
- Watch – Network Uptime