How big is the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 update?

The newest DMZ season is here and Call of Duty fans around the world are ready to dive head-first into some brutal Warzone 2 action. Players can look forward to new challenges, multiplayer maps, anti-cheat changes, updates to the battle pass, and tons more.

With a new season, a tidal wave of new content arrives, flooding the Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 servers with hours upon hours of carnage. But with so much packed into one season, you’ll have to find the room to accommodate it.

Prepare to free up space on your SSD or Hard Drive as DMZ’s season three update is here to rock your PC and console to its core. You won’t need to buy a whole new PC or console, but it’s definitely not a small update.

How big is the Modern Warfare 2 Season Three update?

Image via Activision

Since season three is adding such a massive change to the DMZ landscape, you will indeed need plenty of space, and you’ll likely need a fair chunk of time. Don’t expect to play the new season immediately.

This is one of the biggest updates so far for DMZ, so you’ll need roughly 18GB. This number will change depending on your platform. Odds are you’ll need to free up some space, but fortunately, you won’t need a separate hard drive just for season three.

The reason it’s such a large update is it includes changes to countless mechanics, and several new types of equipment, including:

Rebreather

Skeleton Key

Secure and Scavenger backpacks

Missions have also been changed to improve key faults, making them slightly easier, alongside changes to UI and UX to make menus easier to navigate. Finally, the season three update addresses 12 separate bugs plaguing players’ DMZ matches.

Hopefully, there are no new updates chewing through our bandwidth for the next few months, because season three is already a hefty little download for eager players.