Popular map Hijacked among new content coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Warzone with season 4 update on June 17

New and classic maps are a part of the next major CoD update.

The newest update for Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War has officially been announced.

A trailer that premiered today during the Summer Game Fest Kickoff showed updates coming to Cold War’s multiplayer and Zombies modes, as well as Warzone, when season four starts on June 17. And most notably, another map from Black Ops II is making its way to Cold War: Hijacked.

Warzone introduced season three of its Cold War integration in April by featuring a fully revamped Verdansk and new weapons in the battle pass. Season three also brought the ‘80s Action Heroes event, featuring John Rambo and John McClane from First Blood and Die Hard, respectively.

A new threat is coming from above… 🛰



Season Four is landing in #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone on June 17th. pic.twitter.com/3KOPMQ1Bpq — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) June 10, 2021

Cold War will be getting new multiplayer maps in season four. Collateral is a six-vs-six and 12-vs-12 map, while Amsterdam is a two-vs-two experience. And the popular Black Ops II map Hijacked will be joining the game, adding to the list of remastered maps in Cold War that includes Raid, Express, and Standoff.

Season four should bring new weapons and content via the battle pass system to both Warzone and Cold War as well.

We could also see more rebalancing of weapon stats within Warzone in season four. Raven Software has been committed to keeping the game as balanced as possible. After the Black Ops Cold War weapons took over Verdansk, Raven seems to have made having a broad range of viable weapons a priority.