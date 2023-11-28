Hidden MW3 Easter egg pays homage to iconic Modern Warfare 2 twist

Longtime Call of Duty fans might notice a special Easter egg on the Rust map in Modern Warfare 3. It’s a hidden homage to a very big moment from 2009’s Modern Warfare 2 that many believe is the series’ most iconic.

The Easter egg was first discovered by video game developer LucaBoechat on Nov. 26. It consists of a skull with a knife lodged inside the right eye socket that’s buried in the sand. This is a big homage to the ending of the campaign to Modern Warfare 2 from 2009, where Captain Price throws a knife at General Shepard during their confrontation. The blade-throw comes after Price was betrayed by the general earlier in the campaign.

This is brilliant! 👏 There’s an Easter Egg on Rust in MWIII – for the OG MW2 campaign ending with Price and Shepherd.



First spotted by @LucaBoechat! pic.twitter.com/Zvt32mTYdh — MW2 OG (@TheMW2Ghost) November 26, 2023

Although it’s easy to miss while running around, you can find the Easter egg if you go to Rust in any playlist it’s available. Once on the map, go near the area with the buildings and close to the giant metal structure in the center. You’ll be able to see this awesome MW2 2009 Easter egg in the sand while looking towards the ground.

It might be a little difficult to find this hidden Easter egg while you’re playing an ongoing MW3 match (no one’s going to let you wander around when there are kills to be had), but rest assured it’s definitely there. You can’t get upset if you get killed by someone while you’re searching for it, as matches can be chaotic. But you may be able to spot the skull a little quicker if you find the metal ramp on the central structure and walk directly towards the buildings on the side.

The knife in the skull Easter egg. Screenshot by TheMW2Ghost

This is a cool nod to a big moment within the series that CoD fans will enjoy. It tugs on the nostalgia for many players, since Rust was first featured as a multiplayer battlefield in 2009’s Modern Warfare 2.

It also sparks the question, are there more Easter eggs hidden on Rust or any of the other Modern Warfare 3 maps? We better get hunting.