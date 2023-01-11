He’s coming home: Skrapz returns to CDL, London Royal Ravens ahead of Major 2

A CDL return with nowhere to go but up.

Skrapz is back in the mix.

The London Royal Ravens confirmed the Call of Duty League return of Matthew “Skrapz” Marshall today, replacing PaulEhx in the team’s starting lineup this weekend.

The kid is back.



Ahead of the upcoming Major II Qualifiers, @skrapzg is moving into our starting roster in place of PaulEhx.#6thRaven pic.twitter.com/wNIKtNMoWk — London Royal Ravens (@RoyalRavens) January 11, 2023

The online qualifier matches for Major Two of the 2023 CDL season begin on Friday, Jan. 13, and Skrapz will slot in to play with Zer0, Nastie, and Asim. Last week, PaulEhx announced he was taking a step back from competing in the CDL.

Skrapz began his run in the CDL with London in 2019 before moving to the Paris Legion, the last CDL franchise he represented before taking a brief hiatus from competing to focus on streaming. He’s since had some play time in Challengers and competed at the CDL Raleigh amateur event with the Louisville Red Wolves.

The 25-year-old played for a number of organizations before the CDL era of competitive CoD began, including Fnatic, UNILAD, Red Reserve, and FaZe Clan. He’s one of the more popular players in European history, known for his remarkable gun skill as much as his hilarious interviews and antics.

There’s nowhere to go but up for the Royal Ravens, who begin the new CDL stage dead last in the league’s 12th place spot with just 20 CDL points and a 2-4 match record and 11-14 game record. Skrapz will officially make his return to the CDL when London take on the Toronto Ultra on Jan. 13 at 2pm CT.