Here’s when you can pre-load Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on each console and PC

The next generation is here and so is a new Call of Duty. But sadly, so are massive file sizes.

Thankfully, pre-loading games has become the norm for many gamers everywhere. The games can be downloaded ahead of launch time so they’re ready to play when the servers go live.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is no different. The game is available for pre-load on certain dates ahead of its launch on Nov. 13, but the dates vary depending on what platform you play on.

Here are the pre-load dates and times (when available) for when you can pre-load Black Ops Cold War on each platform.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War pre-load dates

Image via Activision

PlayStation 4: Nov. 5 at 11pm CT

Nov. 5 at 11pm CT PlayStation 5: Nov. 12

Nov. 12 Xbox One: Nov. 5 at 11pm CT

Nov. 5 at 11pm CT Xbox Series X and Series X: Nov. 10

Nov. 10 PC: Nov. 10 at 12pm CT

Thankfully, whenever the next-gen consoles are picked up from midnight releases or delivered on their respective launch days, the pre-load for CoD can begin immediately.

Here’s how much hard drive space you’ll need to install Black Ops Cold War on day one: