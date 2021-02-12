Here’s the access code to open Call of Duty: Warzone’s Prison bunker

Call of Duty: Warzone’s Verdansk map is full of secrets and secrets sometimes lead to top-tier loot that can help you dominate the competition.

Some of the best ground loot in the game can be found inside of bunkers, but there's a trick to opening them. Bunker loot often contains legendary weapons, lots of money, scorestreaks, and field upgrades.

Bunkers are placed all around Verdansk. If you know the codes to enter them, you can head inside for a bunch of high-tier loot. This loot can help you win more gunfights, especially if you land there immediately.

One of the many bunkers in Verdansk can be found near the Prison in the southeast corner of the map. If you drop here immediately, it can lead to excellent dividends right out of the gate of a game.

Here's how to get inside the Prison bunker.

Prison bunker access code in Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

The Prison bunker in Warzone can be found just northeast of the prison itself. The door is cut out in the side of the cliff, near the line between the H8 and I8 quadrants on the map.

Go to the keypad next to the door and enter in the code 72948531 to head inside and enjoy the loot that it has to offer.