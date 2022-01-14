Here’s the 2022 Call of Duty League season schedule

The Call of Duty League is finally back for a new season.
It’s been a while since Vanguard was released, but the CDL is ready to kick things off with some LAN action mixed with online play featuring all 12 of the league’s teams.
There will be four Major LAN events in 2022, each hosted by different CDL teams. Texas, Minnesota, Toronto, and New York will play hosts for the Majors, and the CDL Championship Weekend will be played on LAN, too.
Here’s the full list of scheduled events for the CDL in 2022.
Call of Duty League 2022 schedule
Kickoff Classic
- Jan. 21 to 23 – Kickoff Classic LAN event at Esports Stadium Arlington in Texas
Major I
- Feb. 4 to 6 – Online qualifiers
- Feb. 11 to 13 – Online qualifiers
- Feb. 18 to 20 – Online qualifiers
- March 3 to 6 – OpTic Texas LAN tournament
Major II
- March 11 to 13 – Online qualifiers
- March 18 to 20 – Online qualifiers
- March 25 to 27 – Online qualifiers
- March 31 to April 3 – Minnesota RØKKR LAN tournament
Midseason
- April 9 to 10 – All-Star Weekend
- April 24 – CDL Warzone Pacific tournament
- May 5 to 8 – Pro-Am Classic LAN
Major III
- May 13 to 15 – Online qualifiers
- May 20 to 22 – Online qualifiers
- May 27 to 29 – Online qualifiers
- June 2 to 5 – Toronto Ultra LAN tournament
Major IV
- July 1 to 3 – Online qualifiers
- July 8 to 10 – Online qualifiers
- July 15 to 17 – Online qualifiers
- July 21 to 24 – New York Subliners LAN tournament
Championship Weekend
TBA – LAN tournament