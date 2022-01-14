Here’s the 2022 Call of Duty League season schedule

The Call of Duty League is finally back for a new season.

It’s been a while since Vanguard was released, but the CDL is ready to kick things off with some LAN action mixed with online play featuring all 12 of the league’s teams.

There will be four Major LAN events in 2022, each hosted by different CDL teams. Texas, Minnesota, Toronto, and New York will play hosts for the Majors, and the CDL Championship Weekend will be played on LAN, too.

Here’s the full list of scheduled events for the CDL in 2022.

Call of Duty League 2022 schedule

Kickoff Classic

Jan. 21 to 23 – Kickoff Classic LAN event at Esports Stadium Arlington in Texas

Major I

Feb. 4 to 6 – Online qualifiers

Feb. 11 to 13 – Online qualifiers

Feb. 18 to 20 – Online qualifiers

– Online qualifiers March 3 to 6 – OpTic Texas LAN tournament

Major II

March 11 to 13 – Online qualifiers

March 18 to 20 – Online qualifiers

March 25 to 27 – Online qualifiers

– Online qualifiers March 31 to April 3 – Minnesota RØKKR LAN tournament

Midseason

April 9 to 10 – All-Star Weekend

April 24 – CDL Warzone Pacific tournament

May 5 to 8 – Pro-Am Classic LAN

Major III

May 13 to 15 – Online qualifiers

May 20 to 22 – Online qualifiers

May 27 to 29 – Online qualifiers

– Online qualifiers June 2 to 5 – Toronto Ultra LAN tournament

Major IV

July 1 to 3 – Online qualifiers

July 8 to 10 – Online qualifiers

July 15 to 17 – Online qualifiers

– Online qualifiers July 21 to 24 – New York Subliners LAN tournament

Championship Weekend

TBA – LAN tournament