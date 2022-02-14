Here’s how to unlock the season 2 battle pass in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

Season two of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone has arrived and there’s a new battle pass along with it.

As is always the case in CoD, the pass includes 100 tiers of unlockable content, including two new weapons. The KG M40 and Whitley can be unlocked for free in the pass, but there’s plenty more for players who decide to purchase the battle pass for the new season.

Screengrab via Activision

The pass includes quite a few operator skins, weapon blueprints, highlight intros, watches, weapon charms, emblems, player cards, and much much more, including a number of CoD Points that can be used in the store as well.

To unlock the pass, simply navigate to the Battle Pass tab in either game. From there, you can select to purchase the pass by pressing Square on PlayStation. The pass can then be purchased for 1,000 CoD Points.

Screengrab via Activision

Screengrab via Activision

If you purchase the 2,400 CoD Point battle pass bundle, you also unlock a special operator skin for Wade, which can be seen above. This bundle also includes 20 extra tiers in the battle pass, which will instantly unlock the KG M40 assault rifle at tier 15.