Here are Warzone 2’s system requirements

Warzone 2 has dropped and players across the globe are looking to see what the newest installment in the battle royale franchise has to offer. While you can play the game on consoles, there are some players who will live and die by their PCs.
If you’re one of these PC players, prepare to upgrade your potato and maybe buy a new graphics card, as Warzone 2 is an entirely different kind of beast.
This game requires a relatively good graphics card for a player to receive a quality experience, and since there are 150 players in a game, you’ll need to be able to notice the different color dirt to be able to see a player 500m away.
Prepare yourself for a whole PC upgrade, you might need a stronger PC.
What are the system requirements for Warzone 2?
Minimum
Here are the minimum requirements for Warzone 2:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows® 10 64 Bit (latest update)
- Processor: Intel® Core™ i3-6100 / Core™ i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen™ 3 1200
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 960 or AMD Radeon™ RX 470 – DirectX 12.0 compatible system
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 125 GB available space
Recommended
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-6600K / Core™ i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen™ 5 1400
- Memory: 12 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon™ RX 580 – DirectX 12.0 compatible system
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 125 GB available space
Now you may have to upgrade software or equipment here or there. Make sure you’re updating your drivers before you load it up to get the best Warzone 2 experience.