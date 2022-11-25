Here are Warzone 2’s system requirements

Warzone 2 has dropped and players across the globe are looking to see what the newest installment in the battle royale franchise has to offer. While you can play the game on consoles, there are some players who will live and die by their PCs.

If you’re one of these PC players, prepare to upgrade your potato and maybe buy a new graphics card, as Warzone 2 is an entirely different kind of beast.

This game requires a relatively good graphics card for a player to receive a quality experience, and since there are 150 players in a game, you’ll need to be able to notice the different color dirt to be able to see a player 500m away.

Prepare yourself for a whole PC upgrade, you might need a stronger PC.

What are the system requirements for Warzone 2?

Image via Activision

Minimum

Here are the minimum requirements for Warzone 2:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows® 10 64 Bit (latest update)

Processor: Intel® Core™ i3-6100 / Core™ i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen™ 3 1200

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 960 or AMD Radeon™ RX 470 – DirectX 12.0 compatible system

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 125 GB available space

Recommended

Here are the minimum requirements for Warzone 2:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-6600K / Core™ i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen™ 5 1400

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon™ RX 580 – DirectX 12.0 compatible system

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 125 GB available space

Now you may have to upgrade software or equipment here or there. Make sure you’re updating your drivers before you load it up to get the best Warzone 2 experience.