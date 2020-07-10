Here are TimTheTatman’s Call of Duty Warzone settings

Fall damage not included.

Max Miceli
Screengrab via TimTheTatMan

TimTheTatman is one of the most tenured streamers on Twitch and it all started with his Call of Duty play years ago.

So far in 2020, following the release of CoD’s battle royale game mode Warzone, the hefty content creator has streamed 319 hours of the game, racking up more than 10 million hours watched. 

While he might not be known for his skillful play, it’s tough to argue that Tim doesn’t have his settings optimized for performance. Here are TimTheTatman’s settings for Call of Duty: Warzone.

TimTheTatman’s Warzone keybinds

Reload
R		Equipment
4		Heal
Q
Special Ability
X		Use/Interact
E		Crouch
Not Bound
Prone
Left Ctrl		Jump/Mantle
Space		Sprint/Steady Aim
Left Shift
Melee/Zoom
V		Auto Run
H		Map
M
Scoreboard/Inventory
Tab/Mouse 3		Aim Down Sight
Right Mouse Button		Field Upgrade
X

Mouse settings

DPI
800		Mouse Sensitivity
3.93		ADS Sensitivity
Relative
ADS Horizontal
1.00		ADS Vertical
1.00		Monitor Coefficient
1.33
Mouse Acceleration
0		Mouse Filtering
0		Field of View
90
Auto Weapon Switch
On		Weapon Switch Delay
250		ADS Field of View
Affected