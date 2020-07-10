Here are TimTheTatman’s Call of Duty Warzone settings

TimTheTatman is one of the most tenured streamers on Twitch and it all started with his Call of Duty play years ago.

So far in 2020, following the release of CoD’s battle royale game mode Warzone, the hefty content creator has streamed 319 hours of the game, racking up more than 10 million hours watched.

While he might not be known for his skillful play, it’s tough to argue that Tim doesn’t have his settings optimized for performance. Here are TimTheTatman’s settings for Call of Duty: Warzone.

TimTheTatman’s Warzone keybinds

Reload

R Equipment

4 Heal

Q Special Ability

X Use/Interact

E Crouch

Not Bound Prone

Left Ctrl Jump/Mantle

Space Sprint/Steady Aim

Left Shift Melee/Zoom

V Auto Run

H Map

M Scoreboard/Inventory

Tab/Mouse 3 Aim Down Sight

Right Mouse Button Field Upgrade

X

Mouse settings