Here are TimTheTatman’s Call of Duty Warzone settings

TimTheTatman is one of the most tenured streamers on Twitch and it all started with his Call of Duty play years ago.
So far in 2020, following the release of CoD’s battle royale game mode Warzone, the hefty content creator has streamed 319 hours of the game, racking up more than 10 million hours watched.
While he might not be known for his skillful play, it’s tough to argue that Tim doesn’t have his settings optimized for performance. Here are TimTheTatman’s settings for Call of Duty: Warzone.
TimTheTatman’s Warzone keybinds
|Reload
R
|Equipment
4
|Heal
Q
|Special Ability
X
|Use/Interact
E
|Crouch
Not Bound
|Prone
Left Ctrl
|Jump/Mantle
Space
|Sprint/Steady Aim
Left Shift
|Melee/Zoom
V
|Auto Run
H
|Map
M
|Scoreboard/Inventory
Tab/Mouse 3
|Aim Down Sight
Right Mouse Button
|Field Upgrade
X
Mouse settings
|DPI
800
|Mouse Sensitivity
3.93
|ADS Sensitivity
Relative
|ADS Horizontal
1.00
|ADS Vertical
1.00
|Monitor Coefficient
1.33
|Mouse Acceleration
0
|Mouse Filtering
0
|Field of View
90
|Auto Weapon Switch
On
|Weapon Switch Delay
250
|ADS Field of View
Affected