While many Call of Duty fans are looking toward the release of Black Ops: Cold War next month, Infinity Ward is still putting out updates for Modern Warfare.

The developer released the patch notes today for the latest update, which will roll out to players at 1am CT on Oct. 14. IW said the update will include “mode specific uninstall options for PC MW owners.”

Additionally, playlist updates and some general fixes are coming to the game.

Check out the full patch notes down below:

General fixes

Fix for an issue where the “next unlocks” section was showing attachments out of order.

Fixed an issue where teammates could spawn inside a closed off room on Broadcast.

Fix for a bug where viewing the “Nevermore” execution in the menu could sometimes cause the animal model to get stuck.

Fixed a bug where grenades could fall through the floor in the Foreman’s Office while on Mialstor Tank Factory.

Fixed a lighting issue with the “Gilded Arm” variant from the Season Six Battle Pass.

Fix for an issue where players could experience a crash after reaching wave 45 or higher in Survival mode.

Improved stability for PC.

Weapon changes

Increased minimum damage at range on the Kar98 in Warzone.

Reduced minimum damage at range on the SP-R 208 in Warzone.

Warzone fixes

Fixes to help improve volume levels with War Tracks slider.

Fixes to help prevent players from dying while completing the Subway puzzle.

Fix for a bug where players might not be able to access Bunker 11.

Fixed a gas mask bug when players attempt to complete the Station puzzle.

Fix for a bug where using a self-revive near the doors on the subway train, they will clip out of the train but still be transferred to the next station.

Fix for a collision bug near the entrance of the underground road on the West side of the airport.

If a player dies post doors closing of the subway car, they will be pulled out of gulag by the fast travel system and then pulled back into gulag for a match once it is their turn. This has been fixed.

Fix for an issue where the player’s view could be forcibly moved when exiting a vehicle or parachuting.

Fixed a bug where players could experience a crash after engaging with a Bounty contract.

Playlist updates

Modern Warfare

Ground War

Gunfight

Deathmatch Domination + Drop Zone

Gun Game TDM

HQ Firefight – teams can add to their score by capturing the headquarters and also by getting kills

Warzone