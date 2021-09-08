Here are the patch notes for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Season 5 Reloaded update

Treyarch has revealed the patch notes for the Season Five Reloaded update in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which will go live tonight at 11pm CT.

The update includes new maps, modes, weapons, Operators, and more, including a lot of content for Zombies players to enjoy. The highlights are the addition of prestige content for Season Level 200, a bundle that features Judge Dredd, and a big seasonal event starting Sept. 21.

Season Five Reloaded drops at 9PM PT Sept. 8 / 12AM ET Sept. 9 with Zoo, Demolition, new ways to play round-based Zombies, Outbreak, Dead Ops Arcade 3, and Onslaught, plus new Prestige Shop content and more!



Get all the details and patch notes: https://t.co/lOJ8ItOYtK pic.twitter.com/G45wthibyQ — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) September 8, 2021

The update debuts the Demolition game mode in Black Ops Cold War. The mode features an attacking team attempting to destroy two enemy bomb sites, while a defending team must prevent the attackers from detonating both bombs before the time limit expires.

In Zombies, Treyarch brings us new ways to play round-based Zombies, Outbreak, Dead Ops Arcade 3, and Onslaught.

The Rampage Inducer will intensify the action for 20 rounds in all round-based maps, and for the players in Outbreak, there will be a new Region, Armada, and a new World Event, Black Chest. And later in the season, the Outbreak Survival mode will test the skills of the hardcore players. Lastly, Dead Ops Arcade 3 is getting a huge batch of gameplay improvements, bug fixes, and stability updates.

You can check out the long list of patch notes below:

Global

Prestige Shop

New Weapon Blueprint “Hidden Terror” Sniper Weapon Blueprint added to the Prestige Shop.

Legacy Calling Cards New Legacy Calling Cards and Animated Calling Cards added to the Prestige Shop.



Multiplayer

Maps

Zoo (6v6) Zoo map added to Multiplayer rotation in 6v6 modes. Zoo 24/7 added to Featured Playlists.



Modes

Demolition [NEW] Demolition added to Multiplayer Featured Playlists. Attacking team attempts to destroy two enemy bomb sites. Defenders must prevent the attackers from detonating both bombs before the time limit. Time is extended after the first bomb site is destroyed. In the event of a tie, a single neutral bomb site becomes active in Overtime, where the first team to successfully detonate the bomb wins the match.

12v12 Moshpit Added Zoo and Drive-In to the map rotation.



Featured Playlists

Zoo 24/7 [NEW]

Demolition [NEW]

Nuketown 24/7

Cranked Moshpit

Gunfight

Face Off 6v6

12v12 Moshpit (now featuring Zoo and Drive-In)

Party Games

Multi-Team

Zombies

Round-Based Maps

Features Rampage Inducer New feature added to all round-based Zombies maps. Players can now interact with an orange Essence canister at the start of each map to vote to induce Rampage. All players must vote to enable the feature. When enabled, spawn rates and movement speed of enemy zombies will be increased through Round 20 for a more intense experience for advanced players. Players can vote to turn the Rampage Inducer off and on at will, as often as once per round. All players must vote to disable the feature. If left unused, the Essence canister will explode after Round 20.

Gameplay Addressed an issue where scrolling through the scoreboard with a controller could toggle the flashlight. Closed an exploit where players were able to gain access to locked portions of the map.

UI Addressed an issue where players could receive placeholder medals from CRBR-S multi-kills on “Mauer der Toten.”



Outbreak

Regions Armada New Region in the North Atlantic Ocean added to Outbreak.

World Events Black Chest New World Event added to Regions in Outbreak. Interact with the Black Chest and destroy what lies within to form a pact with the spirit inside for the current Region. Once the pact is formed, the spirit will be summoned against nearby zombies when the player is low on health. This ability is on a cooldown and its effect is shared with teammates.

Intel Added new Season Five Reloaded narrative Intel to discover.

Gameplay Addressed an issue where Solo players could lose the ability to select loadouts after warping to another Region in a prior Outbreak session. Addressed an issue where the Omega Helicopter would sometimes appear inconsistently on the mini-map.

Objectives Closed an exploit that allowed players to escape the Holdout Objective in Alpine by using the Grapple Gun.

Local Addressed an issue where selecting Zoo as a map in Local play was not correctly switching the mode to Outbreak.

PC Addressed an issue where the legend was not appearing on the overhead map.



Dead Ops Arcade 3

Stability Added various stability/exploit fixes. Added various fixes to further alleviate “Charlie 285 Military Gorilla” errors. Fixed a crash that could occur if a player disconnected while in the Ikari EggXit bonus area.

Gameplay General Players who have disconnected and rejoined a match in progress will now have their score and gem multipliers restored to their most recent level at the end of their most recent round. Adjusted Room of Judgment wave times to grant additional time for Trio and Quad games. A flashlight will now spawn on the Island for Solo Advanced Start modes. First-Person power-up spawns should no longer clump together in order to prevent one player from accidentally consuming them all. Reduced late money spawns after the round is over, so players no longer feel the need to wait around for pickups. Added a small collision ramp to one of the moving platforms by the volcano to make hitting the ramp via boosting easier. Touching or standing in lava will now cause rapid death in First-Person. Bonus Areas Added 5% chance of golden egg spawns to the Chicken Coop bonus area. Ikari EggXit bonus area now properly awards XP. Locked the number of Ikari EggXit bonus area instances to 3 per game. Ikari EggXit bonus area will now be removed from the available pool after Round 130. Enemies Nova Crawler Nova Crawlers no longer have an initial movement speed variance set when they spawn in to prevent inconsistent increases/decreases in speed. Nova Crawlers now spawn in at a consistent movement speed but can have their speed boosted by Nova Gas. Werewolf Adjusted Werewolf health and heal logic to alleviate situations where players cannot deal more damage than health being restored. Each time the Werewolf restores health, it will now reduce the amount it can heal subsequently. Pole Zombie Pole Zombie health no longer scales with round number. Increased the time a Pole Zombie is on the map before it considers planting a pole from 4 seconds to 5 seconds. Pole Zombies are now slightly more likely to start a pole plant once it starts considering a plant. General Elephant in The Wild will now be damaged by player chickens. Wolf and Ghost Wolf will no longer kill the player in one bite. Gladiators will no longer have a rare chance to survive a Nuke drop.

Audio Replaced level 2 and level 3 firing sounds for LMG/Rocket Launcher/Death Machine weapons with the level 1 fire sound to reduce the loudness of these weapons in First-Person.

Bug Fixes Arenas Addressed collision issues in the Graveyard, Temple, and Water Temple arenas. Addressed spawn issues in the Graveyard and Temple arenas. Addressed an issue where cannon fire was not entering the play space on the Round 65 Island arena. Added missing collision in the Island arena to prevent the player from going out of bounds. Addressed an issue where fireballs could blow up mid-air in the Round 57-60 Great Room arena. Controls Addressed an issue where flipping L1/R1 with L2/R2 in the Controller Settings menu mapped the fire action to R1. Addressed an issue where First-Person power-ups collected at the same time by the player could lock up the player’s controls. Match Resuming Addressed a host migration issue in public matches where, upon resuming a game, remaining players could be permanently slowed for the rest of the match. Addressed an issue where, after joining a game in progress, the player could occasionally not aim down sights or fire their weapon until they were downed and revived. Addressed an issue where a player rejoining a match in progress might not have their stats and leaderboard data recorded correctly. First-Person Addressed an issue where donating a life could drop an award onto the player that might not be usable (for example, a Nuke could drop on a player who already had max Nukes). When this happened, the pickup could obscure the player’s first-person view. Addressed an issue with missing blood splatter effects in first-person. Addressed an issue where the player could stay in The Wild with a misaligned camera after running through a First-Person power-up before transitioning into a bonus area. Addressed a rare splitscreen issue where a blank dialog box could appear when the player picked up a First-Person power-up. Bonus Areas Addressed an issue where the Margwa door at the exit was not being reset to its original closed position on subsequent playthroughs of Ikari EggXit. Addressed an issue that could occur when multiple players entered a Deadly Dungeon and a Silverback Slideways bonus area at the same time, resulting in unwanted game behavior. Addressed an issue where the player could spend a key at Mama’s Armory Basket and receive an unusable item. General Addressed an issue where the Boxing Glove wasn’t correctly prioritizing the Fortune Fate bonus over the Divine Shield bonus modifiers. Addressed an issue where a split Megaton could end up below the terrain. Addressed an issue where friendly Skeleton Guardians could prevent enemies from spawning. Addressed an issue where where enemy Gladiators were not able to enter the play space in the Room of Judgment.



Onslaught (PlayStation)

Maps Onslaught Drive-In added to map rotation.

Intel Added new Dark Aether story Intel to discover in Onslaught Drive-In.

Modes Diminishing Light New limited-time mode now available. The circle shrinks as the horde gets stronger. If the Dark Aether Orb collapses, it will implode and destroy the players, ending the match. Shoot the Orb to slow down the shrink rate, or collect clock power-ups to pause the collapse. Completing Surges will revert the Orb to its original size.

Challenges Unlock the “Soviet Red” Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint by completing 30 Surges in Diminishing Light.



Blueprints

Addressed an issue where applying custom Blueprints in quick succession could result in weapon duplication or loss of functionality.

Perks

Added ping icons for Mule Kick and Death Perception can pickups.

The Mule Kick machine is now present in “Mauer der Toten” when playing in Local.

Field Upgrades

Closed an exploit where players could use Aether Shroud infinitely.

