Here are the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Editions

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has officially been revealed, giving players their first extended look at what’s to come.

Fan-favorite characters like Captain Price, Gaz, Soap, and Ghost are returning as they participate in a new intense adventure. Players have to wait until Oct. 28 to get their hands on the game, but they can pre-order a copy to unlock special bonuses like early access to the open beta, cosmetic items, and more.

There are several versions of Modern Warfare II, and figuring out the best option can be difficult. Here is a breakdown of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Editions to help you make the right choice.

All Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Editions

Modern Warfare II Cross-gen bundle – $69.99

PlayStation 4 version of the game

PlayStation 5 version of the game

Xbox One version of the game

Xbox Series X|S version of the game

Battlenet version of the game

Steam version of the game

Early Access to Open Beta

Modern Warfare II Vault Edition – $99.99

Early Access to Open Beta

Ghost Legacy Pack

Red Team 141 Operator Pack

FJX Cinder Weapon Vault

Battle Pass + 50 Tier Skips

Ten hours 2XP + 10 hours 2WXP

Players can also order physical copies of the Cross-gen Bundle for Xbox, PlayStation 4, and the next-generation version for the PlayStation 5. The PS5 version doesn’t include the PS4 version of Modern Warfare 2, and each version costs $69.99. Fans can also find specially marked copies of Modern Warfare II that include a Call of Duty Endowment bundle from select retailers. The PC Standard Digital Edition is also available, which is the only other version for PC and also costs $69.99. This version also grants early access to the Open Beta.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II releases on Oct. 28, 2022, and fans can pre-order any edition of the game to get access to the Open Beta.