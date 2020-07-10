Here are Tfue’s Call of Duty: Warzone settings

He's good at basically every game.

Screengrab via Twitch.tv/Tfue

Tfue might have become a superstar in Fortnite, but he’s good at just about every game he plays.

Before Fortnite, he was a dominant Destiny player. And now, he also dabbles in Call of Duty: Warzone, where he’s still a beast.

It’s hard to blame anyone who wants to play like Tfue. If you’re ready to put in the countless hours of practice to try to be one of the best like him, that’s a start.

The next best thing you can do, though, is use his keybinds and settings. Here’s how Tfue plays Warzone.

Tfue Warzone keybinds

Move Forward
W		Move Backward
S		Move Left
A
Move Right
D		Use/Interact
F		Crouch
C
Prone
Left Ctrl		Jump/Mantle
Space		Sprint/Steady Aim
Left Shift
Toggle Camera
V		Toggle Firing Mode
B		Reload
R
Melee/Zoom
Caps Lock		Auto Run
H		Map
M
Scoreboard/Inventory
Tab		Aim Down Sight
Right Mouse Button		Field Upgrade
X
Lethal Equipment
G		Tactical Equipment
Q		Use Armor Plate
4

Tfue Warzone video settings

Display Mode
Fullscreen		Refresh Rate
240 Hz		Display Resolution
1920×1080		Render Resolution
100
Aspect Ratio
Automatic		V-Sync
Disabled		Custom Framerate Limit
Enabled		Field of View
90
ADS Field of View
Independent		Brightness
50.00		Texture Resolution
High		Texture Filter Anisotropic
High
Particle Quality
High		Bullet Impacts
Enabled		Tessellation
Near		Shadow Map Resolution
Low
Cache Spot Shadows
Enabled		Cache Sun Shadows
Enabled		Ambient Occlusion
Off		Particle Lighting
Low
Anti-Aliasing
FILMIC SMAA 1X		Depth of Field
Enabled		World Motion Blur
Disabled		Weapon Motion Blur
Disabled
Filmic Strength
1.00		Film Grain
0.00