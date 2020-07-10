Here are Tfue’s Call of Duty: Warzone settings

Tfue might have become a superstar in Fortnite, but he’s good at just about every game he plays.
Before Fortnite, he was a dominant Destiny player. And now, he also dabbles in Call of Duty: Warzone, where he’s still a beast.
It’s hard to blame anyone who wants to play like Tfue. If you’re ready to put in the countless hours of practice to try to be one of the best like him, that’s a start.
The next best thing you can do, though, is use his keybinds and settings. Here’s how Tfue plays Warzone.
Tfue Warzone keybinds
|Move Forward
W
|Move Backward
S
|Move Left
A
|Move Right
D
|Use/Interact
F
|Crouch
C
|Prone
Left Ctrl
|Jump/Mantle
Space
|Sprint/Steady Aim
Left Shift
|Toggle Camera
V
|Toggle Firing Mode
B
|Reload
R
|Melee/Zoom
Caps Lock
|Auto Run
H
|Map
M
|Scoreboard/Inventory
Tab
|Aim Down Sight
Right Mouse Button
|Field Upgrade
X
|Lethal Equipment
G
|Tactical Equipment
Q
|Use Armor Plate
4
Tfue Warzone video settings
|Display Mode
Fullscreen
|Refresh Rate
240 Hz
|Display Resolution
1920×1080
|Render Resolution
100
|Aspect Ratio
Automatic
|V-Sync
Disabled
|Custom Framerate Limit
Enabled
|Field of View
90
|ADS Field of View
Independent
|Brightness
50.00
|Texture Resolution
High
|Texture Filter Anisotropic
High
|Particle Quality
High
|Bullet Impacts
Enabled
|Tessellation
Near
|Shadow Map Resolution
Low
|Cache Spot Shadows
Enabled
|Cache Sun Shadows
Enabled
|Ambient Occlusion
Off
|Particle Lighting
Low
|Anti-Aliasing
FILMIC SMAA 1X
|Depth of Field
Enabled
|World Motion Blur
Disabled
|Weapon Motion Blur
Disabled
|Filmic Strength
1.00
|Film Grain
0.00