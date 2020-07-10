Here are Tfue’s Call of Duty: Warzone settings

Tfue might have become a superstar in Fortnite, but he’s good at just about every game he plays.

Before Fortnite, he was a dominant Destiny player. And now, he also dabbles in Call of Duty: Warzone, where he’s still a beast.

It’s hard to blame anyone who wants to play like Tfue. If you’re ready to put in the countless hours of practice to try to be one of the best like him, that’s a start.

The next best thing you can do, though, is use his keybinds and settings. Here’s how Tfue plays Warzone.

Tfue Warzone keybinds

Move Forward

W Move Backward

S Move Left

A Move Right

D Use/Interact

F Crouch

C Prone

Left Ctrl Jump/Mantle

Space Sprint/Steady Aim

Left Shift Toggle Camera

V Toggle Firing Mode

B Reload

R Melee/Zoom

Caps Lock Auto Run

H Map

M Scoreboard/Inventory

Tab Aim Down Sight

Right Mouse Button Field Upgrade

X Lethal Equipment

G Tactical Equipment

Q Use Armor Plate

4

Tfue Warzone video settings