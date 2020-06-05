Here are Scump’s settings for Call of Duty: Warzone

Scump will undoubtedly go down as one of the best competitive FPS players of all time. The Call of Duty King has been competing since Call of Duty: Black Ops and shows no signs of slowing down.

One of the most legendary Call of Duty players of all time is, unsurprisingly, just as dominant in Warzone. The King himself is known to routinely drop 20 to 30 kills in games with ease.

So how does he do it? Well, he is the King, so it’s taken years and years of practice and pro domination to get to his skill level. But we do have a look at his in-game settings so you can try to emulate him as best as possible.

Here are Scump’s Call of Duty: Warzone settings:

Scump’s Call of Duty: Warzone settings

Image via Activision

Game settings

ADS Sens. Multiplier (Low Zoom): 1.00

ADS Sense Multiplier (High Zoom): 1.00

Horizontal Stick Sensitivity: 6

Vertical Stick Sensitivity: 6

Aim Assist: Standard

Invert Vertical Look: Disabled

Controller Vibration: Disabled

BR Button Layout: Tactical

Aim Response Curve: Standard

Image via Activision

Controller settings