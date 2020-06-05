Here are Scump’s settings for Call of Duty: Warzone

Scump will undoubtedly go down as one of the best competitive FPS players of all time. The Call of Duty King has been competing since Call of Duty: Black Ops and shows no signs of slowing down.
One of the most legendary Call of Duty players of all time is, unsurprisingly, just as dominant in Warzone. The King himself is known to routinely drop 20 to 30 kills in games with ease.
So how does he do it? Well, he is the King, so it’s taken years and years of practice and pro domination to get to his skill level. But we do have a look at his in-game settings so you can try to emulate him as best as possible.
Here are Scump’s Call of Duty: Warzone settings:
Game settings
- ADS Sens. Multiplier (Low Zoom): 1.00
- ADS Sense Multiplier (High Zoom): 1.00
- Horizontal Stick Sensitivity: 6
- Vertical Stick Sensitivity: 6
- Aim Assist: Standard
- Invert Vertical Look: Disabled
- Controller Vibration: Disabled
- BR Button Layout: Tactical
- Aim Response Curve: Standard
Controller settings
- Jump/Mantle: X
- Crouch/Prone/Slide: O
- Use/Reload: Square
- Switch Weapon: Triangle
- Aim Down Sight: L1
- Fire Weapon: R1
- Tactical Equipment: L2
- Lethal Equipment: R2
- Sprint/Tactical Sprint/Steady Aim/Change Zoom: L3
- Melee: R3
- Scoreboard/Objective: Share Button
- Map: Touch Pad
- Armor Plate: Triangle
- Inventory: Down on D-pad
- Toggle Firing Mode: Left on D-pad