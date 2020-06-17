Here are Cloakzy’s settings in Call of Duty: Warzone

It’s good to be Cloakzy.
When you’re a young, talented, professional gamer with lots of money and thousands of viewers watching your stream every day, it’s always a good day.
The Fortnite player turned Warzone star is one of the best gamers and most entertaining streamers in the business right now. It’s no wonder people would want to play like him.
Here’s how to play like Cloak, using the settings that he uses in Call of Duty: Warzone on PC.
Cloakzy’s Warzone settings
Mouse Sensitivity: 11.59
ADS Mouse Sensitivity: Legacy
ADS (Low Zoom): 1.00
ADS (High Zoom): 1.00
Mouse Acceleration: 0.00
Mouse Filtering: 0.00
Mouse Smoothing: Disabled
Cloakzy’s Warzone keybinds
Reload: R
Prone: Left Ctrl
Crouch: C
Sprint/Steady Aim: Left Shift
Toggle Camera: V
Toggle Firing Mode: B
Melee: Caps Lock
Auto Run: H
Map: M
Scoreboard/Inventory: Tab
Aim Down Sight: Right Mouse
Throwables: G
Tactical Equipment: Q
Lethal Equipment: Middle Mouse
Field Upgrade: X