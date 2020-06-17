Here are Cloakzy’s settings in Call of Duty: Warzone

It’s good to be Cloakzy.

When you’re a young, talented, professional gamer with lots of money and thousands of viewers watching your stream every day, it’s always a good day.

The Fortnite player turned Warzone star is one of the best gamers and most entertaining streamers in the business right now. It’s no wonder people would want to play like him.

Here’s how to play like Cloak, using the settings that he uses in Call of Duty: Warzone on PC.

Cloakzy’s Warzone settings

Mouse Sensitivity: 11.59

ADS Mouse Sensitivity: Legacy

ADS (Low Zoom): 1.00

ADS (High Zoom): 1.00

Mouse Acceleration: 0.00

Mouse Filtering: 0.00

Mouse Smoothing: Disabled

Photo via Metro Public Relations

Cloakzy’s Warzone keybinds

Reload: R

Prone: Left Ctrl

Crouch: C

Sprint/Steady Aim: Left Shift

Toggle Camera: V

Toggle Firing Mode: B

Melee: Caps Lock

Auto Run: H

Map: M

Scoreboard/Inventory: Tab

Aim Down Sight: Right Mouse

Throwables: G

Tactical Equipment: Q

Lethal Equipment: Middle Mouse

Field Upgrade: X