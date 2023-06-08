Here are all the new operators in MW2 Season 4

Modern Warfare 2 is finally kicking off its fourth season, and with it comes a ton of new content to enjoy, including new weapons, multiplayer and battle royale maps, and plenty of different other goodies to enjoy.

There is also a handful of new operators joining the game’s ever-expanding roster that players will get to choose from, if they’re hunting for a new look while they rack up the dubs with their friends or on their own. Both SpecGru and KorTac are getting additions as both factions are prepared to take over the game’s new map, Vondel.

From fully-masked menaces, brightly-colored medics, and shining soldiers ready for battle, here are all the new operators in MW2 Season Four.

All new MW2 season four operators

Nikto

Nikto will be making his return from MW2019. Image via Activision

Io

Io is an mysterious Blackcell agent ready to take out anyone in their path. Image via Activision

Ana Vega

Ana Vega is ready to fight for the greater good, no matter where. Image via Activision

Izanami

This flashy operator will be styling on enemies soon. Image via Activision

Butch

Not much is known about this secret operator. Image via Activision

Nikto and Io will be available on launch, and can be acquired through the CoD battle pass. Meanwhile, Ana Vega, Izanami, and Butch will also be featured in individual bundles—Vega’s bundle will be available during the event launch window, while Izzy and Butch will eventually be available in the middle of the season.

Players can use every operator in Warzone, multiplayer, DMZ, and beyond. There will also be a new Farah skin for those who complete RAID episode four and “something extraordinary” in the operator pool later this year for Season Four Reloaded.

MW2 Season Four will kick off on Wednesday, June 14.

