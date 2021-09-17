Here are all of the game modes in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Some new, some old, all fun.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is taking the fight back in time to World War II, featuring all of the war’s locations, operators, weaponry, and more.

While the setting and more are different from previous CoD titles like Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War, CoD’s classic game modes are there, offering a familiar feel to anyone who jumps into some multiplayer games in Vanguard.

Vanguard will offer a variety of new and returning game modes. The classics like Domination and Search and Destroy are there, but so are new ones like Patrol, which forces teams to hold an objective that’s constantly moving around the map.

The flagship new mode in Vanguard is Champion Hill, which is a mix between battle royale and Team Deathmatch. It rewards teamwork, communication, and, of course, gun skill, all while being played across four different maps at once.

Here are all of the game modes confirmed to be in CoD: Vanguard.

Call of Duty: Vanguard game modes

Image via Activision

Team Deathmatch

Use teamwork to eliminate players on the opposing team. The first team to reach the score limit wins.

Domination

Capture and defend the designated positions to gain points.

Kill Confirmed

Recover dog tags to score for your team and deny enemy scores.

Patrol

Capture and hold the moving zone to earn points for your team.

Search and Destroy

Teams take turns defending and destroying an objective. No respawn.

Eight squads of duos or trios battle in a round-robin team deathmatch across four maps. The last team standing wins.

It’s expected that many more modes will be available in Vanguard at launch and even more will be added throughout the upcoming content seasons. This article will be updated when more information is available.