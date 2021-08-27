Here are all of the Champion Hill maps in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Fans of Team Deathmatch, battle royale, and Gunfight in Call of Duty might find a new love in Champion Hill.

The new mode in Call of Duty: Vanguard combines facets of all three modes to create a truly unique one in the CoD universe. Teams of two or three face off against each other on four rotating maps while buying upgrades and trying not to lose all their lives to rise to the top of the hill.

Whether in duos or trios this weekend… The last squad with remaining lives wins 🏆



💰 Buy & upgrade loadouts

🛡️ Play strategically… Your armor isn't gonna last forever

❤️ Don't rush in! You have limited lives

🔥 FIGHT, survive and get that W pic.twitter.com/lZyDwVLbML — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 25, 2021

Champion Hill takes place across four separate maps with a central buy station in the middle of all of them. You’ll move from map to map and team to team as the game progresses, so it’s important to know the layouts of each of the locations.

The maps are called Airstrip, Courtyard, Market, and Trainyard, and their overhead images can be found below. The yellow plus signs on the map are extra lives, which can be grabbed by either team to supplement their remaining respawns.

Full map overhead view

Image via Activision

Airstrip

Image via Activision

Courtyard

Image via Activision

Market

Image via Activision

Trainyard

Image via Activision

This article will be updated if new maps are added to Champion Hill.