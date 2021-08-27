Here are all of the Champion Hill maps in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Fans of Team Deathmatch, battle royale, and Gunfight in Call of Duty might find a new love in Champion Hill.
The new mode in Call of Duty: Vanguard combines facets of all three modes to create a truly unique one in the CoD universe. Teams of two or three face off against each other on four rotating maps while buying upgrades and trying not to lose all their lives to rise to the top of the hill.
Champion Hill takes place across four separate maps with a central buy station in the middle of all of them. You’ll move from map to map and team to team as the game progresses, so it’s important to know the layouts of each of the locations.
The maps are called Airstrip, Courtyard, Market, and Trainyard, and their overhead images can be found below. The yellow plus signs on the map are extra lives, which can be grabbed by either team to supplement their remaining respawns.
Full map overhead view
Airstrip
Courtyard
Market
Trainyard
This article will be updated if new maps are added to Champion Hill.