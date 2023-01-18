Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was supposed to be set up for a second season starting at the beginning of February, but recent data mining suggests that players might have to wait a little bit longer before the new content release.

Season one of MW2 began on Nov. 16, and the in-game tracker that shows how much longer is left in the season shows that the season is expected to end around Feb. 1. This has led gamers to believe that season two will begin shortly thereafter.

Season two promises a couple of new weapons, new multiplayer maps, and, of course, a new battle pass. While it would stand to reason that the start of the season would line up with the end of season one, a recent post by an independent data miner known as CODSploitzImgs on Twitter claims that season two might be delayed.

Will MW2 season two be delayed?

🚨CoD: MW2 News🚨



👉 According to datamined info Season 2 was DELAYED until Feb. 15th-16th.



Via – @codsploitz_imgs#CallofDuty | #MW2 pic.twitter.com/e4aLJ0GgIO — Call of Duty News (@WarzoneQG) January 18, 2023

A post by WarzoneQG on Twitter claims that the season is “delayed until Feb. 15th-16th.” The account credited “datamined info” as the source. Activision has not yet formally announced any changes to the end of season one, and the in-game battle pass still suggests that the season will end on Feb. 1.

In-game battle pass timer as of 9:57am CT on Jan. 18. | Screengrab via Activision

While it’s unclear if this potential data-mined info is true, it’s equally unclear how Activision will handle the end of season one if it is. The company has not yet released any information confirming a Feb. 15 start for season two, and there’s no evidence showing if that delay would mean an extension for season one or if there would be an “offseason” period in the game.

This article will be updated when Activision releases information confirming any potential changes to the end of season one and start of season two.