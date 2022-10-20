Ghost stuck by the helicopter crash in the first Modern Warfare 2 mission ‘Kill or Capture’? Try this

Modern Warfare 2 released its early access campaign mode today for players who have already pre-ordered the highly anticipated title, but many have encountered a wide array of bugs and error codes only hours into its release. While some players have experienced difficulties entering the game, others have been faced with a barrage of issues once they’ve finally gained access.

Players have reported a number of bugs and strange occurrences attached to specific campaign missions in Modern Warfare 2. Though there may be no solid fix for these issues until Activision is able to release its first hotfix or update, many have already innovated solutions for stuck and frustrated campaign players.

One particular mission, dubbed “Capture or Kill,” has been giving players trouble. If you, like many Modern Warfare 2 early access players, are experiencing the common Ghost glitch, check out this possible solution.

How to fix “Capture of Kill” Ghost bug

The mission “Capture or Kill,” which caps off the first act of Modern Warfare 2, is a night ops takedown that sees the main character among several other special forces operatives. A common error players have experienced is the NPC Ghost getting stuck by the helicopter near the start of the mission. Without Ghost able to leave the helicopter, the player is consequently unable to proceed.

The exact cause of this bug has not been identified, but members of the Call of Duty community quickly gathered to address the annoying issue. Unfortunately, players experiencing this issue will need to restart the mission, though you likely will not have progressed very far if you are impacted by this bug.

After restarting the mission, you will need to stay as close to Ghost as possible, especially while running. If you remain close to Ghost, players have seen that they typically avoid getting stuck in the clutches of this vicious bug. Though the frustrating bug will likely only be a temporary setback as Activision may eventually squash it, this is a means of navigating around the issue for now.