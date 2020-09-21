Ghost gets a new skin this week in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare are getting another “triple double XP” weekend, featuring double XP, double weapon XP, and double battle pass tier progression starting Friday, Sept. 25, Activision announced today.

The highlight of this week’s update for Call of Duty is a new bundle for Ghost called “Beyond the Pale.” It features the all-new “Dreadwood” skin, which decks Ghost out in a ghillie suit.

The bundle also includes two Legendary blueprints—the Spanish Moss and Old Road—a watch, calling card, emblem, spray, quip, weapon charm, and gesture.

In-game, this week’s playlist update includes Mini Royale Trios in Warzone, which is “short, sweet, and intense variant” that “likens the experience to the first and final minutes of a standard Battle Royale match.”

“Shoot the Ship-tember” continues with both 24/7 Shoot House and 24/7 Shipment, offering both of the community’s favorite run-and-gun respawn playlists, along with Gunfight three-vs-three Snipers, Deathmatch Domination, and Drop Zone.

The flow of content will continue since the sixth season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone should be coming soon, some time in early October.