Gaz comes to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone this week as a new playable Operator

When Captain Price joined the roster of playable Operators in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone earlier this month, you just knew his buddy Gaz wasn’t far behind. And now, he’s arriving soon too.

It’s not the Gaz that most Call of Duty fans are familiar with from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. This is the new Modern Warfare’s version, Kyle Garrick, who was one of the playable characters in this year’s campaign.

Image via Activision

Gaz will be available in a new Operator bundle in the store, featuring a new skin and challenges to unlock additional ones. The bundle also includes two weapon blueprints and more.

This week also adds a couple of new game modes to Call of Duty, including “Chaos 10-vs-10,” which is a moshpit playlist featuring six-vs-six maps where both teams have their player count pushed to 10.

A popular mode called All or Nothing is in the rotation this week, too. It’s a Free-for-All mode where players are given just a throwing knife, an empty handgun, and minimal perks and are forced to scavenge their way to 20 kills to win.

For fans of Gunfight, a playlist called Face Off mixes three-vs-three gameplay into different modes, like Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Grind, on a variety of Gunfight maps.

Warzone’s playlist update includes Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads, Plunder/Blood Money Quads, and 50-vs-50 Warzone Rumble.