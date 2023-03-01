Furious CoD players slam Warzone 2 devs for removing popular game mode

We hate to see it go.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s Resurgence Solos mode was removed just days after it appeared, sparking outrage from a significant portion of the player base.

Warzone 2.0’s Resurgence mode is the latest iteration of the fan-favorite mode that adds a faster pace to the traditional battle royale title. In Resurgence, players can respawn after dying, providing a fun twist where dying once doesn’t end the game.

Last weekend, Resurgence Solos was added to the game, allowing solo players to enjoy the mode. Most CoD fans were happy to see the mode added in a solo playlist, but it wouldn’t remain in the game for long.

Solos Resurgence was removed on Feb. 8, just four days after it was added to Warzone 2. Many are confused about its brief appearance and are frustrated with its swift removal. Some took to Reddit to express their concerns, showing how many were enjoying the mode.

One player explained it’s tough to get a full squad together consistently for a full lobby and that Solos Resurgence was an excellent option. Another player claims the decision to remove the mode “every single time” is making the player base “angrier and angrier.”

It’s clear Resurgence Solos is a mode many would like to see become a permanent addition, although it will likely continue to appear in spurts.

However, the backlash may be enough for it to stick around permanently.