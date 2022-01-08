Full tournament schedule for Call of Duty Challengers’ 2022 season has reportedly leaked

The Call of Duty Challengers 2022 full schedule has reportedly leaked online, pointing to a January start to the season. An image of the schedule, which purportedly leaked from Activision, started making rounds on social media earlier today. Sources have confirmed the veracity of the image to Dot Esports.

The first official Call of Duty Elite Series will begin late January into February. The image doesn’t specify the official dates of each Elite Series, but based on the previous schedule, the first Elite Qualifier will likely start close to Jan. 26, and the series should kick off around Jan. 31.

Based on the leaked document, Call of Duty Challengers Open No. 1 will reportedly run from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28 with an indication that the event—and all upcoming Opens—could be in person.

In addition to the schedule, there is a tournament titled “Midseason Classic” that has not been added to the circuit in previous seasons. The Midseason Classic is scheduled to run between April 29 and May 1, according to the document, and also featured to be an in-person event.

Finally, players can find the Call of Duty Challengers Finals to be hosted from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14th.

Here are all the proposed dates, according to the document. Elite Series dates are estimates from last season’s schedule, since they are not specified on the image.

January

Jan. 14 – Call of Duty Challengers Cup #4

Jan. 26 – Call of Duty Challengers Elite Qualifier #1

Jan. 31 – Call of Duty Challengers Elite Series #1

February

Feb. 5 – Call of Duty Challengers Cup #5

Feb. 19 – Call of Duty Challengers Cup #6

Feb. 25 – Call of Duty Challengers Open #1

March

March 3 – Call of Duty Challengers Elite Qualifier #2

March 7 – Call of Duty Challengers Elite Season #2

March 12 – Call of Duty Challengers Cup #7

March 19 – Call of Duty Challengers #8

April

April 8 – Call of Duty Challengers Open #2

April 23 – Call of Duty Challengers Cup #9

April 29 – Call of Duty Challengers Midseason Classic

May

May 4 – Call of Duty Challengers Elite Qualifier #3

May 9 – Call of Duty Challengers Elite Series #3

May 14 – Call of Duty Challengers Cup #10

May 21 – Call of Duty Challengers #11

June

June 10 – Call of Duty Challengers Open #3

June 15 – Call of Duty Challengers Elite Qualifier #4

June 20 – Call of Duty Challengers Elite Series #4

June 25 – Call of Duty Challengers Cup #12

July

July 7 – Call of Duty Challengers Cup #13

July 22 – Call of Duty Challengers Open #4

July 30 – Call of Duty Challengers Last Chance Qualifiers

August

Aug. 12 – Call of Duty Challengers Finals

There is no information surrounding whether the league will continue with in-person events, nor about the locations and region eligibility. Dot Esports is continuing to monitor.