Run it back: Here’s the full 2023 Call of Duty League schedule

Are you ready for an epic season of competitive Call of Duty played on Modern Warfare 2?

The Call of Duty League and its talented roster of players are more than ready. While MW2 releases on Oct. 28, there’s a shorter period of time between game release and the start of the season than ever before, so the hype is at an all-time high to capitalize on the newest game’s successes.

The Los Angeles Thieves will be looking to repeat as champions in 2023, while several other stacked rosters will be back with a vengeance and looking to stake their own claim as legends in the game. It should be a fun year of competition on MW2.

This season will feature multiple weeks of online qualifiers ahead of five different Major events, all culminating in the Championship Weekend sometime next summer. The date for CoD Champs Weekend will be announced at a later date.

Here’s the full schedule for the upcoming year of competitive CoD, which begins in December and will run into the summer of 2023.

2023 Call of Duty League schedule

Image via Call of Duty League

Major I – Hosted by Call of Duty League (in Raleigh, North Carolina)

Dec. 2 to 11 – Online Qualifiers

Dec. 15 to 18 – LAN Tournament

Major II – Boston Breach

Jan. 13 to 29 – Online Qualifiers

Feb. 2 to 5 – LAN Tournament

Major III – OpTic Texas

Feb. 17 to Mar 5 – Online Qualifiers

March 9 to 12 – LAN Tournament

Major IV – New York Subliners

March 24 to April 9 – Online Qualifiers

April 13 to16 – LAN Tournament

Major V – Toronto Ultra

May 5 to 21 – Online Qualifiers

May 25 to 28 – LAN Tournament

Championship Weekend

Date and location to be announced

This article will be updated with more information on the 2023 CDL season once it is made available.