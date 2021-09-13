Free Prime Gaming loot now available for Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty and Twitch are teaming up for some Prime Gaming loot—and the first bit of it can be grabbed right now.

On day one of the partnership, there are three bundles to claim: the Bogged Down bundle, the World Series of Warzone Summer 2021 pack, and the World Series of Warzone bundle. While all of them can be claimed, they won’t all appear in-game right away.

Screengrab via Prime Gaming

Bogged Down includes an Epic skin for Woods, an SMG blueprint, a sniper blueprint, a watch, and an emblem. The Summer Pack comes with a calling card, emblem, one one-hour double XP token, and a one-hour double weapon XP token. All of these items can be used in both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War.

The third bundle, the WSOW bundle, includes an FFAR blueprint, a MAC-10 blueprint, a weapon charm, and a calling card. This one can be claimed now but won’t be available in Warzone until Oct. 7 for some reason.

When checking out the Prime Gaming page for CoD, there are 13 more loot drops listed throughout the end of this year and beyond. It’s possible that future drops will include Call of Duty: Vanguard loot after the game is released on Nov. 5.

To claim the free items, players only need to link their Prime Gaming accounts with their Activision accounts. It’s an easy process that can be done directly from the Prime page.