Free multiplayer, double XP weekend now live in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone

“Triple Feed” double XP is now live in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone for its free multiplayer weekend.

Double XP, double weapon XP, and double battle pass tier progression are all a part of “Triple Feed,” making this weekend the prime time to level up the new season five pass, which was released on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Five free maps. All weekend long.



Free Access Multiplayer Weekend begins August 7. #ModernWarfare pic.twitter.com/7Rwi8UjbPl — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 6, 2020

For those who don’t own Modern Warfare and instead enjoy Warzone as a free-to-play game, this weekend is also a chance to try out the game’s multiplayer for free.

A moshpit playlist is available for free, featuring Team Deathmatch and Domination on seven Modern Warfare maps: Shoot House, Shipment, Rust, Scrapyard, Cheshire Park, and the game’s two newest maps, Suldal Harbor and Petrov Oil Rig.

Double XP and free multiplayer will be available from Aug. 7 at 12pm CT until Aug. 10 at 12pm CT.