Category:
CoD

Former CDL employee claims league laid off entire observer team, spelling doom for future

"CoD Esports will never be the same again."
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Jan 30, 2024 12:57 pm
Call of Duty League 2023 Major 2 Atlanta FaZe
Photo via Call of Duty League

The Call of Duty League no longer has a full-time team of observers for broadcasts, it’s been claimed.

Recommended Videos

Josh Lee, a former operator of freecam OBS for the CDL, claimed on Twitter/X today that the team of six full-time observers has been let go by the league, just days after wrapping up Major One in Boston for the 2024 CoD season.

OpTic Texas fans cheering on the CDL team during an event
Things are looking bleak for the CDL. Photo via Call of Duty League

“There are no longer any more full-time observers for the CoD League as the remainder of Hot Hands Lounge was let go after the conclusion of the Boston Major,” Lee said of the team of six. “All of those years of work and development the team put in has just been wiped. CoD esports will never be the same again.”

Lee went on to clarify that “a few” of the team will continue working on CDL shows as contractors and will “continue to put in our best, but, the way the path ended for us was still heartbreaking.”

“This really seemed like one of the few OBS roles in the industry that might’ve led to some stability and impact, but alas,” he said.

The removal of the broadcasting team as full-timers is likely an extension of Microsoft’s 2,000 layoffs from last week, which affected multiple aspects and studios of Activision Blizzard’s gaming department, including MW3 maker Sledgehammer Games, which lost about 30 percent of its staff.

This also makes the future of the CDL itself seem quite dire in light of the news. With Activision Blizzard already shutting the doors on the Overwatch League in favor of a global circuit run by FACEIT, it seems plausible that something similar could happen in CoD esports after this season.

The 2024 CDL season will continue with Major Two qualifier matches kicking off on Feb. 16.

related content
Read Article Atlanta FaZe coach Crowder roasts ‘corny’ CDL for quietly lowering prize pool this season
CoD fans pack out the CDL 2023 Major 3 in Arlington, Texas.
Category:
CoD
CoD
Atlanta FaZe coach Crowder roasts ‘corny’ CDL for quietly lowering prize pool this season
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 30, 2024
Read Article Warzone players dread ‘unbearable’ close-range, shotgun-heavy metagame
Call of Duty soldier in gold-trim armor carries a shotgun
Category:
CoD
CoD
Warzone players dread ‘unbearable’ close-range, shotgun-heavy metagame
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Jan 29, 2024
Read Article Call of Duty finally opens up about its controversial skill-based matchmaking system
Three operators storm onto the revamped Favela map in MW3.
Category:
CoD
CoD
Call of Duty finally opens up about its controversial skill-based matchmaking system
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 29, 2024
Read Article Havok’s MW3 Ranked Play loadouts: Best MCW, Rival-9 builds from No. 1 ranked pro
MW3 Ranked Play operator skins
Category:
CoD
CoD
Havok’s MW3 Ranked Play loadouts: Best MCW, Rival-9 builds from No. 1 ranked pro
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Jan 29, 2024
Read Article Fortune’s Keep release date announced with Warzone streamers melting a rock
Fortune's Keep lighthouse
Category:
CoD
CoD
Fortune’s Keep release date announced with Warzone streamers melting a rock
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Jan 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Atlanta FaZe coach Crowder roasts ‘corny’ CDL for quietly lowering prize pool this season
CoD fans pack out the CDL 2023 Major 3 in Arlington, Texas.
Category:
CoD
CoD
Atlanta FaZe coach Crowder roasts ‘corny’ CDL for quietly lowering prize pool this season
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 30, 2024
Read Article Warzone players dread ‘unbearable’ close-range, shotgun-heavy metagame
Call of Duty soldier in gold-trim armor carries a shotgun
Category:
CoD
CoD
Warzone players dread ‘unbearable’ close-range, shotgun-heavy metagame
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Jan 29, 2024
Read Article Call of Duty finally opens up about its controversial skill-based matchmaking system
Three operators storm onto the revamped Favela map in MW3.
Category:
CoD
CoD
Call of Duty finally opens up about its controversial skill-based matchmaking system
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 29, 2024
Read Article Havok’s MW3 Ranked Play loadouts: Best MCW, Rival-9 builds from No. 1 ranked pro
MW3 Ranked Play operator skins
Category:
CoD
CoD
Havok’s MW3 Ranked Play loadouts: Best MCW, Rival-9 builds from No. 1 ranked pro
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Jan 29, 2024
Read Article Fortune’s Keep release date announced with Warzone streamers melting a rock
Fortune's Keep lighthouse
Category:
CoD
CoD
Fortune’s Keep release date announced with Warzone streamers melting a rock
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Jan 29, 2024

Author

Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Pokémon, Resident Evil, Final Fantasy, Marvel Snap, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.