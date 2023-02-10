Forget Warzone, TimTheTatman is infatuated with another Call of Duty game

Call of Duty Mobile may have been released in 2019, but TimTheTatman’s eyes were just opened to the game this week. In a YouTube video posted yesterday, the CoD streaming veteran couldn’t believe what sort of content the mobile game had that was lacking in the console and PC version.

In Tim’s opinion, one of the greatest missing pieces of Call of Duty PC games is artfully designed weapons that break the mold of the more realistic vibe that CoD games usually strive for.

Until now, Tim was unaware that CoD Mobile’s aesthetic was exactly what he was looking for the whole time. Over the course of the 12-minute video, Tim delivered increasingly exaggerated and dramatic reactions to various creative skins in the game, including a hotdog gun skin and various other designs that looked like they belonged in a sci-fi title like Halo.

“Is CoD Mobile the future, right now?” he said. “I feel like I’m waking up right now. Where have I been?”

Among the biggest drawbacks to playing CoD Mobile is the notion that you have to play it on a phone. But Tim quickly learned that some people play the mobile game with a keyboard and mouse. Another issue for Tim is that he was largely seeing Team Deathmatch gameplay and not battle royale, but the impending release of Warzone Mobile has Tim optimistic.

“Who is in charge of Call of Duty Mobile?” he said. “Who’s running this? Because these people have an understanding. … I’m a CoD Mobile YouTuber now, chat. Guys, get ready for the CoD Mobile arc. I don’t know what we’re going to do exactly, but yeah. Just get ready.”

Tim didn’t make hard-set plans for CoD Mobile yet, but given how strong his positive reaction was to the game’s content, expect to see him at least try it sometime soon.