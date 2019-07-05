Final standings for the 2019 CWL Pro League regular season

After five months of hard-fought matches and intense gameplay, the regular season of the 2019 CWL Pro League came to an end today.

Since February, the 16 CWL Pro League teams each played 22 series in the regular season, which wrapped up today with the last week of cross-division play. Now, the teams will look ahead to the last two major LAN events of the Black Ops 4 season: the CWL Finals in Miami later this month and CoD Champs 2019 in August.

Here are the final standings in Division A and Division B of the 2019 CWL Pro League (each team’s series record is followed by their map count in parentheses).

Standings – Division A

1) OpTic Gaming: 16-6 (53-38)

2) Gen.G: 15-7 (54-36)

3) FaZe Clan: 13-9 (51-36)

4) Team Reciprocity: 12-10 (43-48)

5) Midnight Esports: 12-10 (43-40)

6) Evil Geniuses: 8-14 (40-51)

7) Luminosity: 8-14 (40-51)

8) UYU: 6-16 (29-55)

Standings – Division B

1) eUnited: 18-4 (60-32)

2) 100 Thieves: 17-5 (57-24)

3) Splyce: 11-11 (46-43)

4) Team Heretics: 10-12 (41-50)

5) Team Envy: 8-14 (41-49)

6) Units: 8-14 (39-55)

7) Enigma6: 7-15 (39-54)

8) Elevate: 7-15 (40-54)

The CWL Pro League Playoffs will begin on July 19. The top four teams in each division qualified for the double-elimination bracket at the CWL Finals.

Call of Duty World League on Twitter Presenting the #CWLPS4 Pro League Playoff bracket! Watch July 19-21 as the competition takes place live from Miami. https://t.co/hQurg3OoOh

The bottom four teams in each division, however, will have to battle through a grueling single-elimination play-in bracket for two spots in the championship bracket.