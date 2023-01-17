Female streamer teases Warzone players with voice changer

One of the best parts of playing multiplayer games is the fact that you can be anyone you want to be when using voice chat. Whether you use a modifier or alter your actual voice, there are a wealth of pranks on the internet where people use voice chat to fool unsuspecting players. And in a clip that’s going around on Twitter today, players are able to see one streamer bewilder a teammate with her regular voice.

In the clip shared by LovelyLo on Twitter, we can see her talking while playing a game of Call of Duty: Warzone 2. The initial voice is deep and we’re led to believe this has been the voice she was using for the match up to that point. When the other player asks if she wants to join after the match, she turns the voice modulator off and agrees, at which point her teammate seems bewildered.

Is this really what the male experience is like? 😂 pic.twitter.com/nBBNk8saHj — LovelyLo (@imlovelylo) January 16, 2023

When her teammate is literally taken aback in the game, she laughs, switches the modulator back on, and says “what, you guys didn’t want to play after?” At this point, the other person asks how she “turned into a female,” at which point LovelyLo can’t help but laugh again. As she tries to move on, her teammate won’t let it go after he heard a female voice.

After some more back and forth, she drops the modulator again after asking if they’re still down to play after this match, this time asking, “are you gonna send me a friend request, or?” At this point, her teammate seemingly feels vindicated.

In a different match, she can be heard lamenting about a lost girlfriend and how a cold one with the boys is what she needs. Another guy in the chat instead insists that she go find some casual hookups, suggesting two a week to start.

So the next time you load up your favorite multiplayer game and enter game chat with random teammates, just keep in mind that you never know who you’re actually talking to.