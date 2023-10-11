FaZe Jev points out MW3’s biggest problems—and why they’ll never get fixed

Non-existent visibility and confusing spawns are at the top of FaZe Jev’s list of issues with Modern Warfare 3—but none of these problems matter with the existence of the CoD cycle, where one game’s success or failure doesn’t mean much in the grand scheme of things.

Modern Warfare 3’s Open Beta is returning from Oct. 14 to Oct. 19, and with it comes the inevitable demand for fixes against its glaring gameplay issues. Spawn points are placed in areas that make no sense to either team, where FaZe Jev demonstrates the terrible spawns first-hand by stating, “I don’t even understand this spawn” on classic map Rust.

Head glitching is more powerful than ever in MW3, as players outline the difficulty to spot enemies on the revived Modern Warfare 2 (2009) maps. Jev also detailed the strange bug with flashbangs and how the indicator does not show to blind the enemy even on direct impact.

Another problem for Jev was how sweaty the lobbies have become. In the case of MW3, I believe the sweaty lobbies will remain a prominent force across multiplayer game modes and playing casually will be a thing of the past. However, the level of play is naturally higher in the beta, as it’s filled with players that are either pros, content creators, or those that play more than the casual player does.

All of these describe the current issues with MW3, but does it even matter?

Call of Duty has problems with every new game’s hyped release which Jev goes into: “sick and tired of hearing that the game has the same hype over and over again… then they’re all sick of it in a couple of months. It’s the Call of Duty cycle.” Jev describes the cycle as part of the experience—initial excitement for a new CoD release, hatred for the inevitable problems that leads to players quitting the game, and come back next year to repeat. Like the five stages of depression, the CoD cycle is one that every player has to deal with.

As Willing_Ingenuity330 on r/CODWarzone appropriately says: If you aren’t having fun, stop playing. Claiming that “this game will never be balanced” and while complaining about FPS games comes easy (I should know—I play Apex ranked), it does nothing in the development of the next CoD game.

In the old school days of Call of Duty, metas would be set in stone, like how everyone used the Intervention for no-scopes across the map. But now, every month sees a new update and a brand new meta to follow. Redditors alongside FaZe Jev argue that while the CoD series isn’t perfect, nor will it ever be, players will still continue to pick up the controller and play.

