FaZe Clan banish 100 Thieves to losers bracket at CWL Finals 2019

Despite entering this weekend’s CWL Finals as the undisputed top Call of Duty team in the world, 100 Thieves have suffered an early loss in the $1.25 million tournament.

Thanks to FaZe Clan, 100 Thieves will have to go through the losers bracket to secure their third consecutive event title. The two teams met in the winners bracket quarterfinals today, but the matchup didn’t go as most people expected.

100 Thieves vs. FaZe Clan

FaZe edged out 100T in the opening game, Gridlock Hardpoint, but they took little time to increase their lead on Arsenal Search and Destroy. 100 Thieves, who would’ve been forced to reverse sweep to even stay in the winners bracket, couldn’t close out Gridlock Control after winning the first two rounds.

With a three-to-two life advantage on offense, 100T’s Kenny Williams peeked just a little too far. This caused his team’s life advantage to disappear. 100T went on to lose that round, as well as the subsequent two, giving FaZe the winners bracket semifinals spot.

Gen.G vs. Splyce

In the Bravo station match, Gen.G imposed their will on Splyce in a four-game series win. The teams split the first two maps, which were both tight contests, but Gen.G seemed to push Splyce around in the next two maps.

A 3-0 Gridlock Control victory and 250-75 Gridlock Hardpoint win were enough for Gen.G to secure their spot in the winners bracket semifinals. The CWL Anaheim runners-up only losses in California came at the hands of 100 Thieves, so as long as Gen.G stay in the winners bracket, they may be able to reach the grand finals again.

Two more winners quarterfinals matches are still to be played. OpTic Gaming will face ex-teammate Matthew “FormaL” Piper’s Luminosity, while eUnited have a date with Team Reciprocity.

The winner of the OpTic vs. Luminosity match will then take on FaZe, while the eUnited vs. Reciprocity victor will face Gen.G in the semifinals.