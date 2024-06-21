Fallout, CoD team up with 100 Thieves to host a one-day LA pop-up experience

Following the release of a new Fallout collaboration in Modern Warfare 3, 100 Thieves has teamed up with Call of Duty to host a one-day pop-up experience in Los Angeles.

This 100 Thieves x CoD pop-up celebrates the release of a Fallout crossover bundle in Modern Warfare 3, which lets you dress your operators in the iconic Vault-Boy jumpsuits from the franchise. The pop-up is centered around Fallout, with 100 Thieves encouraging participants to enter Vault 141 to “experience fun activities.”

Try out your Vault Tech jumpsuit today. Image via Activision.

While the event may be themed around Vault 141, the pop-up is physically located at the 100 Thieves compound in Culver City. This means that on top of themed photo opportunities, guests will also have access to gaming stations where they can try out Modern Warfare 3, Fallout, or other party games.

The pop-up is a one-day event on June 21, from 2pm Pacific time. Admission is completely free, so anyone stop by (so long as they are over the age of 17).

Both CoD and 100 Thieves also teased extra surprises at the event, and fans are now speculating over what these goodies could be. Many believe the pop-up could give away exclusive posters or merchandise for MW3 and Fallout, making fans eager to attend.

While most fans are excited about the in-game crossover event and the pop-up, others feel like the entire bundle features uninspiring and lackluster items. Many fans wished that a collaboration with the Fallout franchise would actually include unique gun skins from the games, characters from other factions, or even power armor.

